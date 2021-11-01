ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Bangladesh's Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup

AFP 01 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board said Sunday. "Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies," the team's doctor, Debashis Chowdhury, said in a statement. "He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

Bangladesh lost to the West Indies by three runs in Sharjah on Friday.

It was the team's third successive defeat in as many matches in the Super 12 phase, effectively ending their chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

