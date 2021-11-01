Twin cities: barricades removed

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) removed barricades from different parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad after federal government reached an agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday to resolve the standoff.

All the barricades including containers were removed from Faizabad, Murree Road, IJP Road and Ninth Avenue and other parts that connected Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Diversions and blockades were also removed from Double Road (Stadium Road) and Saddar in Rawalpindi, an ITP spokesman said.

