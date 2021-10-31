There are significant complementarities in Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there are significant complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of Naya Pakistan and the Saudi Vision 2030.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh newspaper on Sunday, Imran said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 provides opportunities for Pakistan to engage with it in realising Naya Pakistan’s ambitious plan.

"During my recent visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we discussed ways to enhance economic and trade relations by exploring investment areas and opportunities within the framework of Vision 2030 and development priorities in Pakistan stemming from the shift from political geography to economic geography," he stated.

The prime minister said both countries lay emphasis on economic opportunity and diversity, domestic growth, modernization and development, and trade linkages and connectivity.

He said Pakistan can contribute skilled and semi-skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia besides sharing its expertise in other sectors like IT, infrastructure development, and agriculture.

The premier said that Pakistan is also working on similar projects including "Clean and Green Pakistan" and "The Billion Tree Tsunami". "We believe that our priorities and goals will converge in this regard, so that we can learn from each other and offer our mutual support to mitigate the effects of climate change," he mentioned.

"The rising threat in the West to Islam is a global concern. We believe in harmony and peaceful coexistence because terrorism has never been and never will be the true face of Islam," PM Imran said.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the country of the two Holy Mosques, and therefore it plays a natural leadership role towards the Islamic nation, and Pakistan will be at the forefront of countries cooperating in this endeavor."

Imran Khan said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically enjoyed long-standing fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and mutual support.

He said both countries have stood by each other, through thick and thin, regardless of the change in leadership.