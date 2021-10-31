Afghanistan opt to bat against Namibia

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat first against Namibia in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

"The wicket looked really good for the batting," Nabi said after the toss.

It is the second game in the group stage for both teams.

Namibia won their opening match against Scotland while Afghanistan lost narrowly to group leaders Pakistan.

"Feeling very good after that performance. A lot of plus points," said Nabi.

Afghanistan made one change to the team that lost to Pakistan, bringing in fast bowler Hamid Hassan for a first appearance in five years in place of injured spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia in T20 World Cup

Former captain Ashgar Afghan announced on Saturday that, after 17 years, this would be his last march for his country at age 33.

"A legend," said Nabi.

Namibia batted second to beat Scotland and as they won their last two first-round matches against Ireland and the Netherlands to reach the Super 12 stage.

"It's an opportunity for our bowlers to put them under pressure," said captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, 11 Bernard Scholtz

Umpires: Ahasan Raza (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV Umpire: Pail Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (SRI)