ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan opt to bat against Namibia

AFP 31 Oct 2021

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat first against Namibia in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

"The wicket looked really good for the batting," Nabi said after the toss.

It is the second game in the group stage for both teams.

Namibia won their opening match against Scotland while Afghanistan lost narrowly to group leaders Pakistan.

"Feeling very good after that performance. A lot of plus points," said Nabi.

Afghanistan made one change to the team that lost to Pakistan, bringing in fast bowler Hamid Hassan for a first appearance in five years in place of injured spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia in T20 World Cup

Former captain Ashgar Afghan announced on Saturday that, after 17 years, this would be his last march for his country at age 33.

"A legend," said Nabi.

Namibia batted second to beat Scotland and as they won their last two first-round matches against Ireland and the Netherlands to reach the Super 12 stage.

"It's an opportunity for our bowlers to put them under pressure," said captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, 11 Bernard Scholtz

Umpires: Ahasan Raza (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV Umpire: Pail Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (SRI)

Afghanistan Namibia ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan opt to bat against Namibia

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

PM for no further hike in prices of POL products

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

There are significant complementarities in Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: PM Imran

PSX reverts to KATS as 'short-term measure'

Babar Azam in 'severe distress' over ill mother, reveals father

NBP faces cyber-attack, no financial loss reported, says SBP

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Read more stories