NCOC to normalise life in cities with 60pc vaccinated population

Naveed Butt 31 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to normalise life in order to encourage high performance cities in term of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The NCOC has taken the decision to roll back all Covid-19-related restrictions from cities where at least 60 percent of the population has gotten itself vaccinated against the disease.

The decision has been taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, in which, the coronavirus situation in the country and vaccination campaign were reviewed in detail.

The forum decided to bring the routine life in cities with 60 percent of the total vaccinated population to a normal level gradually over their excellent performance in vaccination drive. In its statement on Saturday, the NCOC declared Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur as “Best Cities” for achieving vaccination of 60 percent of their population.

Nine more Covid-19 deaths reported countrywide: NCOC

All public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100 percent in these cities.

Rawalpindi, Hunza, Peshawar, Jhelum, Ghazar, Karaming, Skardu, Bagh, and Bhimber, and other cities have been declared “vaccinated” as 40 percent to 60 percent of the population in the cities has gotten the coronavirus shot. However, in rest of the cities, Covid-19 restrictions on marriage ceremonies, gatherings and sports activities will remain in force till November 15.

Public transport will be allowed to function with a maximum occupancy level of 80 percent in these cities. The decision will be reviewed on November 12.

