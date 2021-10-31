COP26 shaping our future: RCCI, Indus Consortium launch report on climate change

RAWALPINDI: "We are committed to achieve carbon-neutral status for Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan's first green chamber of commerce and industry.

We stand in solidarity with COP26 advocates seeking climate justice and we demonstrate our public commitment, uphold the spirit to become climate business leaders and build a resilient economy for Pakistan's future generations. We ask banks to support business community's endeavours to protect the environment and initiate green lending practices to promote business climate leaders."

This was stated by Nadeem Rauf, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) during the report launch of 'Gone Missing? - An analysis of voluntary environmental commitments for energy projects in Pakistan: A case for responsible banking'.

Nadeem Rauf also highlighted RCCI is replicating the model in other business institutions and taking the green stewardship to schools, colleges and universities of the Rawalpindi region.

The report was launched by Indus Consortium in collaboration with the RCCI. Highlighting the main findings of the report, author Asim Jaffry said, "The policymakers must pay attention to translate Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment of producing 60%of Pakistan's energy needs through renewable resources by 2030."

Hussain Jarwar, Chief Executive Officer, Indus Consortium said, 60% of global carbon emissions are emitted by five countries including China, US, Russia, India and Japan.

Highlighting civil society's role to taking the climate change agenda forward, Jarwar said Indus Consortium and the GROW Green Network, a civil society network of 22 CSOs in Sindh and Punjab continue to generate debate at the local, academic and media level on green recovery, green financing and green development of Pakistan.

Safia Hammad, Deputy Chief Manager, State Bank of Pakistan (Rawapindi region) said the business community must also focus on green sustainable initiatives to boost economic growth in the country. She said the State Bank fully promotes the Green Banking Guidelines with banks to adapt new business models which ensure conservation of the environment.

