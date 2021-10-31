Sherry rejects expected hike in prices of petrol, diesel

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the expected price hike in petrol prices, Vice President Sherry Rehman said, "There are reports that the government is planning to increase the price of petrol by Rs6 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) by about Rs8 per litre.

There is also news that they will be increasing petroleum levy by Rs4 per litre depending on how it goes with the IMF", said a press release.

"Over the past three years, PTI led government has increased the price of petrol by Rs45 per litre but apparently even that is not enough for them. The petrol stock in the country is for 22 days but despite that there's a price hike after every 15 days. Who is getting the profit from the remaining seven days?" she asked.

Rehman said, "The petrol price hikes are condemnable and despite that Tabahi Sarkar calls the opposition, thieves and themselves, honorable. It is unfair what the people of this country are going through and they should certainly not be punished for the incompetence of this government".

"This government has no interest in what is best for the people. Record breaking inflation has made living conditions unbearable for the masses. It is high time now that Imran Khan resigns," concluded Senator Rehman.

