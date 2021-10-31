KARACHI: HBL wins Pakistan's Best Bank 2021 award at the Pakistan Banking Awards held in Karachi on 29 October 2021.

The Best Bank award recognises the bank that has demonstrated the most significant contribution to national development and the most effective management of its resources including their employees, clients, franchise, community and financials.

PBA also recognises HBL as the Best Bank for Small & Medium Businesses for its strong performance, diversification and quality of SME lending nationwide.

The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in partnership with The DAWN Media and A F Ferguson & Co. annually come together to conduct the Pakistan Banking Awards.

This year the Awards were adjudged by a 5-member jury of experts comprising of Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Naved A Khan, Former President/ CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, Dr Zeelaf Munir, MD & CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd., Azhar Hamid, Former Banking Mohtasib Pakistan & Former Country Head - SCB Pakistan and Shehzad Naqvi, Former Regional Head - Citibank Middle East and Pakistan.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Key stakeholders of Pakistan's banking and financial fraternities were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL said, "The Best Bank Award 2021 is a testament to HBL's commitment to financial excellence and contribution towards national development.

This win is dedicated to our staff and clients whose continued patronage and confidence in HBL have enabled us to win the Best Bank of Pakistan 2021. HBL continues to consolidate its leadership position on all business fronts, while, shaping the financial industry of Pakistan."

