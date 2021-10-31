ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HBL wins Pakistan's Best Bank 2021 award

Press Release 31 Oct 2021

KARACHI: HBL wins Pakistan's Best Bank 2021 award at the Pakistan Banking Awards held in Karachi on 29 October 2021.

The Best Bank award recognises the bank that has demonstrated the most significant contribution to national development and the most effective management of its resources including their employees, clients, franchise, community and financials.

PBA also recognises HBL as the Best Bank for Small & Medium Businesses for its strong performance, diversification and quality of SME lending nationwide.

The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in partnership with The DAWN Media and A F Ferguson & Co. annually come together to conduct the Pakistan Banking Awards.

This year the Awards were adjudged by a 5-member jury of experts comprising of Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Naved A Khan, Former President/ CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, Dr Zeelaf Munir, MD & CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd., Azhar Hamid, Former Banking Mohtasib Pakistan & Former Country Head - SCB Pakistan and Shehzad Naqvi, Former Regional Head - Citibank Middle East and Pakistan.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Key stakeholders of Pakistan's banking and financial fraternities were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL said, "The Best Bank Award 2021 is a testament to HBL's commitment to financial excellence and contribution towards national development.

This win is dedicated to our staff and clients whose continued patronage and confidence in HBL have enabled us to win the Best Bank of Pakistan 2021. HBL continues to consolidate its leadership position on all business fronts, while, shaping the financial industry of Pakistan."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

REZA BAQIR SBP HBL Pakistan's Best Bank 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

HBL wins Pakistan's Best Bank 2021 award

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories