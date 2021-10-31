Covid-19 vaccination: Minister vows to achieve target set for RED campaign

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Corona vaccination centre, here at Patiala House on Saturday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that mass vaccination will help control the Covid-19 Pandemic and the vaccination target set for RED campaign will be achieved.

The Health Minister reviewed vaccination arrangements at the centre and expressed satisfaction. Deputy Commissioner Lahore apprised the minister of anti-dengue and Coronavirus prevention activities.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said they are trying to make RED Corona vaccination campaign a big success as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "By December, the Universal Health Coverage shall be extended to all 29.3 million families of Punjab," she said, adding: "We want to do away with lockdowns through vaccination of the majority of the population."

She maintained that Coronavirus pandemic has caused big losses to the economy. Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking necessary measures to provide relief to people and he will provide Ehsas Cards and Kissan Cards to people. So far we have hired 46000 healthcare workers on merit. Mass vaccination shall help us control the pandemic and we are personally monitoring Reach Every Door (RED) campaign, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021