'Physical Agility, Combat Efficiency System' competition begins tomorrow

LAHORE: Third 'International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System' competition will get underway under arrangements of Pakistan Army, here on Monday.

Contingents from six countries comprising 107 military personnel including Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and UAE will take part in the mega event whereas Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt will be participating as observers. Nine teams from Pakistan Army comprising 121 players will also participate in the event.

