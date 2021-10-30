ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
De Kock returns to South Africa XI, to take knee in T20 World Cup

AFP Updated 30 Oct 2021

SHARJAH: Quinton de Kock on Saturday returned to South Africa's lineup in their Twenty20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after missing the previous match for refusing to take the knee.

The star player later apologised and agreed to stand by his teammates in the anti-racism gesture made mandatory by Cricket South Africa ahead of Tuesday's match against holders West Indies.

Skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first in their bid to win a second straight Super 12 match after they beat West Indies despite De Kock opting out.

De Kock remains the only change in the Proteas team with Heinrich Klaasen making way for the senior wicketkeeper-batsman.

"The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago. Quinton is in a much better state," Bavuma said at the toss.

De Kock's last-minute pull raised a stunned South Africa and the cricket world and the former captain said sorry in a statement on Thursday.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said De Kock.

Moving closer to the semis: Hero Asif Ali as Pakistan snatch victory from Afghanistan

Sri Lanka remain unchanged from their loss to Australia in. They won their opening Super 12 match to Bangladesh before going down in the second.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka said their familiarity with the Sharjah stadium gives them an advantage over the Proteas.

"We've played two games (in Sharjah) and we've had some exposure here so it might be advantage," he said.

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Quinton De Kock (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

South Africa Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup

