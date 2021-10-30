PSX stays bullish: BRIndex100 ends flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed higher on the last trading day of the week following expectations over resumption of the IMF programme.

BRIndex100 increased by 0.26 percent or 12.16 points to close at settle at 4,777.23 points on Friday compared to 4,765.07 points on Thursday. It touched an intraday high of 4,802.85 points and an intraday low of 4,722.58 points. Total share trading volume was 215.380 and Hum Network was the most traded company in BRIndex100 with a volume of 27.906 million. BRIndex30 opened at 20,615.59 points and finally closed at 20,512.42 points, down by 103.17 points or 0.5 percent. It touched an intraday high of 20,672.36 points and an intraday low of 20,223.05 points. Total volume at BRIndex was 155.867 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index gained another 239 points to close at 46,184.71 points up from 45,946 points Thursday. Trading volume at the ready counter improved and overall some 270.4 million shares were traded compared to 229.577 million Thursday.

Market capitalization increased by Rs 23 billion to Rs 7.953 trillion. Out of total 361 active scrips, 200 closed in positive and 146 in negative while the value of 15 stocks remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said that bullish trend continued on rupee gains and expectations over resumption of IMF programme. Strong financial results, fiscal deficit for Jul-Aug’21 status quo at 0.9 percent of GDP and likely resolve to PSX trading system glitches played a catalyst role in bullish close, he added.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 28 million shares and it closed at Rs 7.08 followed by Merit Pack that closed at Rs 2.01 with 27 million shares. Azgard Nine ranked third with 17 million shares and its share prices closed at Rs 16.07.

Allawasaya Tex and Sapphire Tex were the top gainers and increased by Rs 151.42 and Rs 70.01 respectively to close at Rs 2,170.42 and Rs 1,220.00 respectively. Rafhan Maize and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 350.00 and Rs 100.34 respectively to close at Rs 9,900.00 and Rs 2,566.91.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 127.91 points to close at 8,600.36 points with a total turnover of 3.499 million shares. BR Cement Index closed at 6,353.12 after a net positive change of 278.44 points or a percentage change of 4.58 with a total turnover of 32,418,555.

BR Commercial Banks Index rose by 65.33 points to settle at 10,158.84 points with a total turnover of 18.614 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,485.65 points, down by 74.79 points or 1.35 percent with a total turnover of 6.658 million.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,877.68 points with a net negative change of 4.68 points or a percentage change of 0.12 and a total turnover of 9.289 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 124.49 points to close at 4,091.36 points with a total turnover of 64.781 million shares.

Analysts at Topline said that rangebound session was observed on the last trading session of the week as the index traded within range of an intraday high of 273 points and intraday low of 265 points to close at 46,184 points level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021