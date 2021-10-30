ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Pakistan

Safdar all praise for Maryam’s leadership

Ali Hussain 30 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Captain Safdar (retd), the spouse of Maryam Nawaz, on Friday said that he sees his wife as the “prime minister”, since he tied the knot with her back in 1992.

Safdar’s statement comes at a time when his party – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – is said to be divided on the future leadership with one faction seeing the party president, Shehbaz Sharif and another Maryam Nawaz as the future prime minister in the absence of Nawaz Sharif.

“I see Maryam Nawaz as the prime minister since 2018 general elections, rather from the day we got married,” said Safdar in a media talk – though in a lighter mood – also asked the party workers accompanying him to the Supreme Court whether they can see anybody else as the most suitable candidate for the slot of the premiership.

“Just tell me; Do you have any other person capable to hold the position of premier other than Maryam Nawaz?...Do you have a brave leader other than Maryam Nawaz? God has blessed her with courage more than men. She is fighting for the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution more than men can do,” he further maintained.

“Who else could be a leader than her [Maryam] who got educated from her father [three-time premier] for over 40 years. She passed through every hard time…saw her father [Nawaz] in Attock Fort, participated in the movement against Musharraf,” he said and also counted her participation in political activism against former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan, former chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah, facing prison in Adiala and Kot Lakhpat jails.

