What’s in store?

Price hike is now the number one issue for a vast majority of country’s people. They’re finding it extremely difficult to even meet their kitchen expenses. Their ordeal at this point in time is more pronounced than what they experienced during the Covid-19 lockdown. Rising unemployment or joblessness constitutes another formidable challenge to them. The government appears to be struggling to respond to the situation through a slew of steps. Unfortunately, however, a wave of hopelessness stalks the country. What is in store for people? There appears to be no clear answer to this question, to say the least.

Hamid Nawaz (Lahore)

