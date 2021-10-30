ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
411 fresh dengue cases reported in Lahore

Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

LAHORE: There is no respite in dengue cases in Lahore, as over 411 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours forcing the health authorities to increase beds for dengue patients in hospitals.

The dengue cases crossed 12,000 in Punjab after 542 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. The reports from the public sector hospitals of Lahore reveal the beds for admission of dengue patients had run short. Two to three patients were sharing a bed at the major teaching hospitals of the city while many were forced to get treatment on stretchers.

The Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a briefing that they have increased beds and facilities for dengue patients in Lahore. Both wards and beds have been increased in the hospitals. According to her, in Jinnah Hospital, 50 beds have been added whereas in General Hospital 39 beds, in Mayo Hospital 30 beds whereas in Children Hospital 32 beds, in Services Hospital 30 beds, at Ganga Ram 25 beds, at Mian Munshi Hospital 30 beds and at Said Mitha Hospital 25 beds, at Yakki Gate Hospital 15 beds, at Mozang Teaching Hospital 10 beds whereas seven beds have been added at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Lahore. She maintained that they have also increased ventilators for dengue patients in hospitals of Lahore.

Moreover, Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing a function at a local university urged the people to get themselves vaccinated in order to avoid new wave of coronavirus. She appealed the students to administer coronavirus vaccine so that the authorities would not close the schools. The citizens should wear masks until complete eradication of the virus, she said.

