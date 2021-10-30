Markets
Member to Member
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (October 29, 2021).
============================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
============================================================================================================
As on: 29-10-2021
============================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
============================================================================================================
Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. Allied Bank Ltd. 150,000 79.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 79.10
934 Insight Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 83.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 83.00
Fortune Sec. H. M. Idrees H. Adam Octopus Digital Ltd. 500,000 58.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 58.30
============================================================================================================
Total Turnover 651,000
============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.