KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (October 29, 2021).

============================================================================================================ MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================ As on: 29-10-2021 ============================================================================================================ Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================ Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. Allied Bank Ltd. 150,000 79.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 79.10 934 Insight Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 83.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 83.00 Fortune Sec. H. M. Idrees H. Adam Octopus Digital Ltd. 500,000 58.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 58.30 ============================================================================================================ Total Turnover 651,000 ============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021