KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 29, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,777.23 High: 4,802.85 Low: 4,722.58 Net Change: (+) 12.16 Volume ('000): 215,380 Value ('000): 7,232,972 Makt Cap 1,077,158,098,687 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,353.12 NET CH. (+) 278.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,158.84 NET CH. (+) 65.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,485.65 NET CH. (-) 74.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,877.68 NET CH. (-) 4.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,091.36 NET CH. (-) 124.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-October-2021 ====================================

