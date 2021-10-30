Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 29, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,777.23
High: 4,802.85
Low: 4,722.58
Net Change: (+) 12.16
Volume ('000): 215,380
Value ('000): 7,232,972
Makt Cap 1,077,158,098,687
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,353.12
NET CH. (+) 278.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,158.84
NET CH. (+) 65.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,485.65
NET CH. (-) 74.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,877.68
NET CH. (-) 4.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,091.36
NET CH. (-) 124.49
------------------------------------
As on: 29-October-2021
====================================
