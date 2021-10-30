ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 30, 2021
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Dost Steels Limited                  30-10-2021     17:30
Jubilee Spinning
& Weaving Mills Ltd                  30-10-2021     12:00
AN Textile Mills Limited             30-10-2021     11:00
Colony Textile Mills Ltd             30-10-2021     11:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                  30-10-2021     11:00
Premier Insurance Ltd                30-10-2021     11:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                 30-10-2021     16:00
ICC Industries Limited               30-10-2021     13:00
Amtex Limited                        30-10-2021     11:30
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan                  30-10-2021     12:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd                30-10-2021     11:30
The Universal
Insurance Company Ltd                30-10-2021     12:30
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited         30-10-2021     16:00
Hala Enterprises Ltd                 30-10-2021     15:45
Azgard Nine Limited                  30-10-2021     11:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd           30-10-2021     14:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd          30-10-2021     15:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd            01-11-2021     11:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd       03-11-2021     11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited     03-11-2021     15:00
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd       03-11-2021     11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                03-11-2021     15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd    04-11-2021     14:00
Aruj Industries Limited              04-11-2021     11:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd    04-11-2021     11:30
=========================================================

