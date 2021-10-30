Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Dost Steels Limited 30-10-2021 17:30
Jubilee Spinning
& Weaving Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 12:00
AN Textile Mills Limited 30-10-2021 11:00
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 11:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 30-10-2021 11:00
Premier Insurance Ltd 30-10-2021 11:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 30-10-2021 16:00
ICC Industries Limited 30-10-2021 13:00
Amtex Limited 30-10-2021 11:30
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 30-10-2021 12:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 30-10-2021 11:30
The Universal
Insurance Company Ltd 30-10-2021 12:30
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited 30-10-2021 16:00
Hala Enterprises Ltd 30-10-2021 15:45
Azgard Nine Limited 30-10-2021 11:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 30-10-2021 14:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 15:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 01-11-2021 11:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 03-11-2021 11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 03-11-2021 15:00
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 03-11-2021 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 03-11-2021 15:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 14:00
Aruj Industries Limited 04-11-2021 11:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 11:30
=========================================================
