KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
AGP Limited                   30.09.2021      -           1,018.844      3.64          -                      -
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
AGP Limited                   30.09.2021      -           1,165.930      3.98          -                      -
(Consolidated)                Nine Month      -           284.886        4.80          -                      -
Dawood                        30.09.2021
Lawrencepur Limited           Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Dawood                        30.09.2021      -           2,114.690      30.42         -                      -
Lawrencepur Limited           Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Bata Pakistan                 30.09.2021      1000% (i)   164.040        21.70         -             08.11.2021
Limited                       Nine Month                                                                     To
                                                                                                     10.11.2021
International                 30.09.2021      -           1,761.590      13.36         -                      -
Industries Limited            1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
International                 30.09.2021      -           2,650.520      11.48         -                      -
Industries Limited            1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Sana Industries               30.09.2021      -           42.489         3.86          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Sana Industries               30.09.2021      -           31.778         2.58          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Kohat Textile Mills           30.09.2021      -           100.106        4.81          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Gul Ahmed Textile             30.09.2021      -           1,106.900      2.16          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Gul Ahmed Textile             30.09.2021      -           1,166.890      2.73          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Saif Textile Mills            30.09.2021      -           156.356        5.92          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Macpac Films                  30.09.2021      -           28.627         0.48          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Sindh Modaraba                30.09.2021      -           18.741         0.42          -                      -
                              1st Quarter
TPL Trakker Limited           30.09.2021      -           (25.397)       (0.14)        -                      -
(Unconsolidated)              1st Quarter
TPL Trakker Limited           30.09.2021      -           (35.774)       (0.14)        -                      -
(Consolidated)                1st Quarter
Shabbir Tiles &               30.09.2021      -           202.656        0.85          -                      -
Ceramics Limited              1st Quarter
Oil & Gas                     30.09.2021      17.50% (i)  33,629.413     7.82          -             10.11.2021
Development                   1st Quarter                                                                    To
Company Limited                                                                                      12.11.2021
Karam Ceramics                30.09.2021      -           12.715         0.87          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
First National                30.09.2021      -           (8.310)        (0.031)       -                      -
Equities Limited              1st Quarter
Merit Packaging               30.09.2021      -           (57.101)       (0.71)        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
First Equity Limited          30.09.2021      -           12.062         0.230         -                      -
                              1st Quarter
Sitara Energy                 30.09.2021      -           (26.264)       (1.38)        -                      -
Limited (Unconsolidated)      1st Quarter
Sitara Energy                 30.09.2021      -           (26.300)       (1.38)        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
TRG Pakistan                  30.09.2021      -           31.595         0.058         -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Image Pakistan                30.09.2021      -           29.457         0.52          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Image Pakistan                30.09.2021      -           40.747         0.72          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Liener pak Galatine           30.09.2021      -           1.826          0.24          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Asim Textile Mills            30.09.2021      -           22.721         1.50          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
J.A. Textile Mills            30.09.2021      -           10.349         0.82          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Ideal Spinning Mills          30.09.2021      -           115.662        11.66         -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Redco Textiles                30.09.2021      -           13.930         0.2826        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Octopus Digital               30.09.2021      -           350.536        3.20          -                      -
Limited                       Nine Month
Hafiz Limited                 30.09.2021      -           (3.126)        2.61          -                      -
                              1st Quarter
The Crescent                  30.09.2021      -           245.283        2.50          -                      -
Textile Mills                 1st Quarter
Limited
The Hub Power                 30.09.2021      -           4426.646       3.41          -                      -
Company Limited               1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
The Hub Power                 30.09.2021      -           7,695.506      5.72          -                      -
Company Limited               1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Crescent Fibres               30.09.2021      -           178.748        14.39         -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
The National Silk &           30.09.2021      -           5.216          0.34          -                      -
Rayon Mills Limited           1st Quarter
Nishat Mills                  30.09.2021      -           3290.800       9.36          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Nishat Mills                  30.09.2021      -           4,636.152      11.91         -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Crescent Jute                 30.09.2021      -           61.453         2.59          -                      -
Products Limited              1st Quarter
Telecard Limited              30.09.2021      -           64.746         0.21          -                      -
(Unconsolidated)              1st Quarter
Telecard Limited              30.09.2021      -           97.793         0.31          -                      -
(Consolidated)                1st Quarter
Premium Textile               30.09.2021      -           1.097.734      178.12        -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
Shahtaj Textile               30.09.2021      -           86.684         8.97          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
Avanceon Limited              30.09.2021      -           878.141        3.44          -                      -
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Avanceon Limited              30.09.2021      -           642.210        2.51          -                      -
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Atlas Honda                   30.09.2021      120% (i)    2,487.053      20.04         -             10.11.2021
Limited                       Half Year                                                -          to 12.11.2021
S.S.Oil Mills Limited         30.09.2021      -           70.705         12.50         -                      -
                              1st Quarter
Kohinoor Industries           30.09.2021      -           2.865          0.09          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
786 Investments               30.09.2021      -           2.392          0.16          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Ghani Value Glass             30.06.2021      60% (F)     589.543        9.15          26.11.2021    19.11.2021
Limited                       Year End                    To                           10.30.A.M.            to
                                                                                       AGM           26.11.2021
Ghani Value Glass             30.09.2021      -           190.958        3.02          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Crescent Cotton               30.09.2021      -           120.706        5.33          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Crescent Cotton               30.09.2021      -           121.292        5.35          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Service Textile               30.09.2021      -           (6.386)        (0.46)        -                      -
Industries Limited            1st Quarter
DATA Agro Limited             30.09.2021      -           6.015          1.50          -                      -
                              1st Quarter
First IBL Modaraba            30.09.2021      -           1.674          0.08          -                      -
                              1st Quarter
Ittefaq Iron                  30.09.2021      -           78.397         0.54          -                      -
Industries Limited            1st Quarter
Hamid Textile Mills           30.09.2021      -           3.648          0.27          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Agritech Limited              30.09.2021      -           (2,741.233)    (6.99)        -                      -
                              Nine Month
Arshad Energy                 30.09.2021      -           (3.894)        (0.49)        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Arif Habib                    30.09.2021      -           994.525        2.44          -                      -
Corporation Limited           1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Arif Habib                    30.09.2021      -           2,123.845      4.70          -                      -
Corporation Limited           1st Quarter
(Consolidated
Reliance Cotton               30.09.2021      -           645.361        62.71         -                      -
Spinning Mills Limited        1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Reliance Cotton               30.09.2021      -           712.067        69.19         -                      -
Spinning Mills Limited        1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Masood Textile                30.09.2021      -           472.157        6.89          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
Archroma Pakistan             30.09.2021      900% (F)    2309.366       67.69         30.12.2021    23.12.2021
Limited                       Year End                                                 10.00.A.M.            To
                                                                                       AGM           30.12.2021
Dar es Salaam                 30.06.2021      Nil         21.111         2.639         20.11.2021    13.11.2021
Textile Mills                 Year End                                                 09.30.A.M.            to
Limited                                                                                AGM           20.11.2021
Pakistan PVC                  30.09.2021      -           (2.708)        (0.18)        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Zephyr Textiles               30.09.2021      -           86.437         1.45          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Fazal Cloth Mills             30.09.2021      -           1,557.081      51.90         -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Kohinoor Power                30.09.2021      -           (1.097)        (0.09)        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Bunnys Limited                30.09.2021      -           39.330         0.59          -                      -
                              1st Quarter
Balochistan Glass             30.09.2021      -           18.209         0.07          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Flying Cement                 30.09.2021      -           204.934        0.55          -                      -
Company Limited               1st Quarter
Waves Singer                  30.09.2021      -           237.771        1.01          -                      -
Pakistan Limited              Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Waves Singer                  30.09.2021      -           371.345        1.58          -                      -
Pakistan Limited              Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Pakistan                      30.09.2021      -           975.140        3.25          -                      -
Reinsurance                   Nine Month
Company Limited
Pak Leather Crafts            30.09.2021      -           (4.015)        (1.18)        -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
First Capital                 30.09.2021      -           (45.705)       (0.32)        -                      -
Equities Limited              1st Quarter
Nishat Chunian                30.09.2021      -           611.917        1.67          -                      -
Power Limited                 1st Quarter
Sapphire Textile              30.09.2021      -           1,528.036      70.45         -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Sapphire Textile              30.09.2021      -           4,725.079      160.43        -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Indus Deing &                 30.09.2021      -           1,466.098      27.04         -                      -
Manufacturing Co.Ltd          1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Indus Deing &                 30.09.2021      -           1,933.429      35.66         -                      -
Manufacturing Co.Ltd          1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Sunrays Textile               30.09.2021      -           532.086        25.70         -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
The Searle                    30.09.2021      -           467.069        1.95          -                      -
Company Limited               1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
The Searle                    30.09.2021      -           904.469        3.69          -                      -
Company Limited               1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Ali Asghar Textile            30.09.2021      -           9.000          0.20          -                      -
Mills Limited                 1st Quarter
Mughal Iron &                 30.09.2021      -           1,688.201      5.78          -                      -
Steel Industries              1st Quarter
Limited
Samin Textiles                30.09.2021      -           1.083          0.04          -                      -
Limited                       1st Quarter
Ghandhara Nissan              30.09.2021      -           67.067         1.18          -                      -
Ltd (Unconsolidated)          1st Quarter
===============================================================================================================

