Dividend/Bonus Announcements
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
AGP Limited 30.09.2021 - 1,018.844 3.64 - -
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
AGP Limited 30.09.2021 - 1,165.930 3.98 - -
(Consolidated) Nine Month - 284.886 4.80 - -
Dawood 30.09.2021
Lawrencepur Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Dawood 30.09.2021 - 2,114.690 30.42 - -
Lawrencepur Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Bata Pakistan 30.09.2021 1000% (i) 164.040 21.70 - 08.11.2021
Limited Nine Month To
10.11.2021
International 30.09.2021 - 1,761.590 13.36 - -
Industries Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
International 30.09.2021 - 2,650.520 11.48 - -
Industries Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Sana Industries 30.09.2021 - 42.489 3.86 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Sana Industries 30.09.2021 - 31.778 2.58 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Kohat Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 100.106 4.81 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Gul Ahmed Textile 30.09.2021 - 1,106.900 2.16 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Gul Ahmed Textile 30.09.2021 - 1,166.890 2.73 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Saif Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 156.356 5.92 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Macpac Films 30.09.2021 - 28.627 0.48 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Sindh Modaraba 30.09.2021 - 18.741 0.42 - -
1st Quarter
TPL Trakker Limited 30.09.2021 - (25.397) (0.14) - -
(Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter
TPL Trakker Limited 30.09.2021 - (35.774) (0.14) - -
(Consolidated) 1st Quarter
Shabbir Tiles & 30.09.2021 - 202.656 0.85 - -
Ceramics Limited 1st Quarter
Oil & Gas 30.09.2021 17.50% (i) 33,629.413 7.82 - 10.11.2021
Development 1st Quarter To
Company Limited 12.11.2021
Karam Ceramics 30.09.2021 - 12.715 0.87 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
First National 30.09.2021 - (8.310) (0.031) - -
Equities Limited 1st Quarter
Merit Packaging 30.09.2021 - (57.101) (0.71) - -
Limited 1st Quarter
First Equity Limited 30.09.2021 - 12.062 0.230 - -
1st Quarter
Sitara Energy 30.09.2021 - (26.264) (1.38) - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter
Sitara Energy 30.09.2021 - (26.300) (1.38) - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
TRG Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 31.595 0.058 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Image Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 29.457 0.52 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Image Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 40.747 0.72 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Liener pak Galatine 30.09.2021 - 1.826 0.24 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Asim Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 22.721 1.50 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
J.A. Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 10.349 0.82 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Ideal Spinning Mills 30.09.2021 - 115.662 11.66 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Redco Textiles 30.09.2021 - 13.930 0.2826 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Octopus Digital 30.09.2021 - 350.536 3.20 - -
Limited Nine Month
Hafiz Limited 30.09.2021 - (3.126) 2.61 - -
1st Quarter
The Crescent 30.09.2021 - 245.283 2.50 - -
Textile Mills 1st Quarter
Limited
The Hub Power 30.09.2021 - 4426.646 3.41 - -
Company Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
The Hub Power 30.09.2021 - 7,695.506 5.72 - -
Company Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Crescent Fibres 30.09.2021 - 178.748 14.39 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
The National Silk & 30.09.2021 - 5.216 0.34 - -
Rayon Mills Limited 1st Quarter
Nishat Mills 30.09.2021 - 3290.800 9.36 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Nishat Mills 30.09.2021 - 4,636.152 11.91 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Crescent Jute 30.09.2021 - 61.453 2.59 - -
Products Limited 1st Quarter
Telecard Limited 30.09.2021 - 64.746 0.21 - -
(Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter
Telecard Limited 30.09.2021 - 97.793 0.31 - -
(Consolidated) 1st Quarter
Premium Textile 30.09.2021 - 1.097.734 178.12 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
Shahtaj Textile 30.09.2021 - 86.684 8.97 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
Avanceon Limited 30.09.2021 - 878.141 3.44 - -
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Avanceon Limited 30.09.2021 - 642.210 2.51 - -
(Consolidated) Nine Month
Atlas Honda 30.09.2021 120% (i) 2,487.053 20.04 - 10.11.2021
Limited Half Year - to 12.11.2021
S.S.Oil Mills Limited 30.09.2021 - 70.705 12.50 - -
1st Quarter
Kohinoor Industries 30.09.2021 - 2.865 0.09 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
786 Investments 30.09.2021 - 2.392 0.16 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Ghani Value Glass 30.06.2021 60% (F) 589.543 9.15 26.11.2021 19.11.2021
Limited Year End To 10.30.A.M. to
AGM 26.11.2021
Ghani Value Glass 30.09.2021 - 190.958 3.02 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Crescent Cotton 30.09.2021 - 120.706 5.33 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Crescent Cotton 30.09.2021 - 121.292 5.35 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Service Textile 30.09.2021 - (6.386) (0.46) - -
Industries Limited 1st Quarter
DATA Agro Limited 30.09.2021 - 6.015 1.50 - -
1st Quarter
First IBL Modaraba 30.09.2021 - 1.674 0.08 - -
1st Quarter
Ittefaq Iron 30.09.2021 - 78.397 0.54 - -
Industries Limited 1st Quarter
Hamid Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 3.648 0.27 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Agritech Limited 30.09.2021 - (2,741.233) (6.99) - -
Nine Month
Arshad Energy 30.09.2021 - (3.894) (0.49) - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Arif Habib 30.09.2021 - 994.525 2.44 - -
Corporation Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Arif Habib 30.09.2021 - 2,123.845 4.70 - -
Corporation Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated
Reliance Cotton 30.09.2021 - 645.361 62.71 - -
Spinning Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Reliance Cotton 30.09.2021 - 712.067 69.19 - -
Spinning Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Masood Textile 30.09.2021 - 472.157 6.89 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
Archroma Pakistan 30.09.2021 900% (F) 2309.366 67.69 30.12.2021 23.12.2021
Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 30.12.2021
Dar es Salaam 30.06.2021 Nil 21.111 2.639 20.11.2021 13.11.2021
Textile Mills Year End 09.30.A.M. to
Limited AGM 20.11.2021
Pakistan PVC 30.09.2021 - (2.708) (0.18) - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Zephyr Textiles 30.09.2021 - 86.437 1.45 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Fazal Cloth Mills 30.09.2021 - 1,557.081 51.90 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Kohinoor Power 30.09.2021 - (1.097) (0.09) - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Bunnys Limited 30.09.2021 - 39.330 0.59 - -
1st Quarter
Balochistan Glass 30.09.2021 - 18.209 0.07 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Flying Cement 30.09.2021 - 204.934 0.55 - -
Company Limited 1st Quarter
Waves Singer 30.09.2021 - 237.771 1.01 - -
Pakistan Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Waves Singer 30.09.2021 - 371.345 1.58 - -
Pakistan Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 975.140 3.25 - -
Reinsurance Nine Month
Company Limited
Pak Leather Crafts 30.09.2021 - (4.015) (1.18) - -
Limited 1st Quarter
First Capital 30.09.2021 - (45.705) (0.32) - -
Equities Limited 1st Quarter
Nishat Chunian 30.09.2021 - 611.917 1.67 - -
Power Limited 1st Quarter
Sapphire Textile 30.09.2021 - 1,528.036 70.45 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Sapphire Textile 30.09.2021 - 4,725.079 160.43 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Indus Deing & 30.09.2021 - 1,466.098 27.04 - -
Manufacturing Co.Ltd 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
Indus Deing & 30.09.2021 - 1,933.429 35.66 - -
Manufacturing Co.Ltd 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Sunrays Textile 30.09.2021 - 532.086 25.70 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
The Searle 30.09.2021 - 467.069 1.95 - -
Company Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)
The Searle 30.09.2021 - 904.469 3.69 - -
Company Limited 1st Quarter
(Consolidated)
Ali Asghar Textile 30.09.2021 - 9.000 0.20 - -
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
Mughal Iron & 30.09.2021 - 1,688.201 5.78 - -
Steel Industries 1st Quarter
Limited
Samin Textiles 30.09.2021 - 1.083 0.04 - -
Limited 1st Quarter
Ghandhara Nissan 30.09.2021 - 67.067 1.18 - -
Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter
