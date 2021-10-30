KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== AGP Limited 30.09.2021 - 1,018.844 3.64 - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month AGP Limited 30.09.2021 - 1,165.930 3.98 - - (Consolidated) Nine Month - 284.886 4.80 - - Dawood 30.09.2021 Lawrencepur Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidated) Dawood 30.09.2021 - 2,114.690 30.42 - - Lawrencepur Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Bata Pakistan 30.09.2021 1000% (i) 164.040 21.70 - 08.11.2021 Limited Nine Month To 10.11.2021 International 30.09.2021 - 1,761.590 13.36 - - Industries Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) International 30.09.2021 - 2,650.520 11.48 - - Industries Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Sana Industries 30.09.2021 - 42.489 3.86 - - Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Sana Industries 30.09.2021 - 31.778 2.58 - - Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Kohat Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 100.106 4.81 - - Limited 1st Quarter Gul Ahmed Textile 30.09.2021 - 1,106.900 2.16 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Gul Ahmed Textile 30.09.2021 - 1,166.890 2.73 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Saif Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 156.356 5.92 - - Limited 1st Quarter Macpac Films 30.09.2021 - 28.627 0.48 - - Limited 1st Quarter Sindh Modaraba 30.09.2021 - 18.741 0.42 - - 1st Quarter TPL Trakker Limited 30.09.2021 - (25.397) (0.14) - - (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter TPL Trakker Limited 30.09.2021 - (35.774) (0.14) - - (Consolidated) 1st Quarter Shabbir Tiles & 30.09.2021 - 202.656 0.85 - - Ceramics Limited 1st Quarter Oil & Gas 30.09.2021 17.50% (i) 33,629.413 7.82 - 10.11.2021 Development 1st Quarter To Company Limited 12.11.2021 Karam Ceramics 30.09.2021 - 12.715 0.87 - - Limited 1st Quarter First National 30.09.2021 - (8.310) (0.031) - - Equities Limited 1st Quarter Merit Packaging 30.09.2021 - (57.101) (0.71) - - Limited 1st Quarter First Equity Limited 30.09.2021 - 12.062 0.230 - - 1st Quarter Sitara Energy 30.09.2021 - (26.264) (1.38) - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter Sitara Energy 30.09.2021 - (26.300) (1.38) - - Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) TRG Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 31.595 0.058 - - Limited 1st Quarter Image Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 29.457 0.52 - - Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Image Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 40.747 0.72 - - Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Liener pak Galatine 30.09.2021 - 1.826 0.24 - - Limited 1st Quarter Asim Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 22.721 1.50 - - Limited 1st Quarter J.A. Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 10.349 0.82 - - Limited 1st Quarter Ideal Spinning Mills 30.09.2021 - 115.662 11.66 - - Limited 1st Quarter Redco Textiles 30.09.2021 - 13.930 0.2826 - - Limited 1st Quarter Octopus Digital 30.09.2021 - 350.536 3.20 - - Limited Nine Month Hafiz Limited 30.09.2021 - (3.126) 2.61 - - 1st Quarter The Crescent 30.09.2021 - 245.283 2.50 - - Textile Mills 1st Quarter Limited The Hub Power 30.09.2021 - 4426.646 3.41 - - Company Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) The Hub Power 30.09.2021 - 7,695.506 5.72 - - Company Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Crescent Fibres 30.09.2021 - 178.748 14.39 - - Limited 1st Quarter The National Silk & 30.09.2021 - 5.216 0.34 - - Rayon Mills Limited 1st Quarter Nishat Mills 30.09.2021 - 3290.800 9.36 - - Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Nishat Mills 30.09.2021 - 4,636.152 11.91 - - Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Crescent Jute 30.09.2021 - 61.453 2.59 - - Products Limited 1st Quarter Telecard Limited 30.09.2021 - 64.746 0.21 - - (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter Telecard Limited 30.09.2021 - 97.793 0.31 - - (Consolidated) 1st Quarter Premium Textile 30.09.2021 - 1.097.734 178.12 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter Shahtaj Textile 30.09.2021 - 86.684 8.97 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter Avanceon Limited 30.09.2021 - 878.141 3.44 - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Avanceon Limited 30.09.2021 - 642.210 2.51 - - (Consolidated) Nine Month Atlas Honda 30.09.2021 120% (i) 2,487.053 20.04 - 10.11.2021 Limited Half Year - to 12.11.2021 S.S.Oil Mills Limited 30.09.2021 - 70.705 12.50 - - 1st Quarter Kohinoor Industries 30.09.2021 - 2.865 0.09 - - Limited 1st Quarter 786 Investments 30.09.2021 - 2.392 0.16 - - Limited 1st Quarter Ghani Value Glass 30.06.2021 60% (F) 589.543 9.15 26.11.2021 19.11.2021 Limited Year End To 10.30.A.M. to AGM 26.11.2021 Ghani Value Glass 30.09.2021 - 190.958 3.02 - - Limited 1st Quarter Crescent Cotton 30.09.2021 - 120.706 5.33 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Crescent Cotton 30.09.2021 - 121.292 5.35 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Service Textile 30.09.2021 - (6.386) (0.46) - - Industries Limited 1st Quarter DATA Agro Limited 30.09.2021 - 6.015 1.50 - - 1st Quarter First IBL Modaraba 30.09.2021 - 1.674 0.08 - - 1st Quarter Ittefaq Iron 30.09.2021 - 78.397 0.54 - - Industries Limited 1st Quarter Hamid Textile Mills 30.09.2021 - 3.648 0.27 - - Limited 1st Quarter Agritech Limited 30.09.2021 - (2,741.233) (6.99) - - Nine Month Arshad Energy 30.09.2021 - (3.894) (0.49) - - Limited 1st Quarter Arif Habib 30.09.2021 - 994.525 2.44 - - Corporation Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Arif Habib 30.09.2021 - 2,123.845 4.70 - - Corporation Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated Reliance Cotton 30.09.2021 - 645.361 62.71 - - Spinning Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Reliance Cotton 30.09.2021 - 712.067 69.19 - - Spinning Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Masood Textile 30.09.2021 - 472.157 6.89 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter Archroma Pakistan 30.09.2021 900% (F) 2309.366 67.69 30.12.2021 23.12.2021 Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. To AGM 30.12.2021 Dar es Salaam 30.06.2021 Nil 21.111 2.639 20.11.2021 13.11.2021 Textile Mills Year End 09.30.A.M. to Limited AGM 20.11.2021 Pakistan PVC 30.09.2021 - (2.708) (0.18) - - Limited 1st Quarter Zephyr Textiles 30.09.2021 - 86.437 1.45 - - Limited 1st Quarter Fazal Cloth Mills 30.09.2021 - 1,557.081 51.90 - - Limited 1st Quarter Kohinoor Power 30.09.2021 - (1.097) (0.09) - - Limited 1st Quarter Bunnys Limited 30.09.2021 - 39.330 0.59 - - 1st Quarter Balochistan Glass 30.09.2021 - 18.209 0.07 - - Limited 1st Quarter Flying Cement 30.09.2021 - 204.934 0.55 - - Company Limited 1st Quarter Waves Singer 30.09.2021 - 237.771 1.01 - - Pakistan Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidated) Waves Singer 30.09.2021 - 371.345 1.58 - - Pakistan Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Pakistan 30.09.2021 - 975.140 3.25 - - Reinsurance Nine Month Company Limited Pak Leather Crafts 30.09.2021 - (4.015) (1.18) - - Limited 1st Quarter First Capital 30.09.2021 - (45.705) (0.32) - - Equities Limited 1st Quarter Nishat Chunian 30.09.2021 - 611.917 1.67 - - Power Limited 1st Quarter Sapphire Textile 30.09.2021 - 1,528.036 70.45 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Sapphire Textile 30.09.2021 - 4,725.079 160.43 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Indus Deing & 30.09.2021 - 1,466.098 27.04 - - Manufacturing Co.Ltd 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) Indus Deing & 30.09.2021 - 1,933.429 35.66 - - Manufacturing Co.Ltd 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Sunrays Textile 30.09.2021 - 532.086 25.70 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter The Searle 30.09.2021 - 467.069 1.95 - - Company Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) The Searle 30.09.2021 - 904.469 3.69 - - Company Limited 1st Quarter (Consolidated) Ali Asghar Textile 30.09.2021 - 9.000 0.20 - - Mills Limited 1st Quarter Mughal Iron & 30.09.2021 - 1,688.201 5.78 - - Steel Industries 1st Quarter Limited Samin Textiles 30.09.2021 - 1.083 0.04 - - Limited 1st Quarter Ghandhara Nissan 30.09.2021 - 67.067 1.18 - - Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter ===============================================================================================================

