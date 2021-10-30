WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 29, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Oct-21 27-Oct-21 26-Oct-21 25-Oct-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110636 0.110874 0.110729 0.110799 Euro 0.820164 0.822443 0.821178 0.820316 Japanese yen 0.00622768 0.00620206 0.00620285 0.00621745 U.K. pound 0.973543 0.970832 0.977384 0.97359 U.S. dollar 0.707465 0.707965 0.706815 0.706986 Algerian dinar 0.00515802 0.00516328 0.00515582 0.00516541 Australian dollar 0.531306 0.532814 0.531171 0.52932 Botswana pula 0.0623984 0.0628673 0.0631186 0.0629218 Brazilian real 0.126067 0.127192 0.126683 0.126322 Brunei dollar 0.524942 0.525041 0.524772 0.525836 Canadian dollar 0.572893 0.57288 0.571117 0.571117 Chilean peso 0.000879582 0.00087777 0.000872439 0.000865789 Colombian peso 0.000188095 0.000187567 0.000187485 0.000187015 Czech koruna - 0.0320259 0.0319436 0.0318778 Danish krone 0.11025 0.110552 0.110385 0.11026 Indian rupee 0.00945536 0.00944559 0.00940956 0.00942408 Israeli New Shekel 0.222124 0.221863 0.220811 0.22052 Korean won 0.000605654 0.000607018 0.000603187 0.000599954 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34532 2.34697 2.34316 2.34528 Malaysian ringgit 0.17035 0.170635 0.17044 0.170379 Mauritian rupee - 0.0164665 0.0164645 0.0164632 Mexican peso 0.0348068 0.0350599 0.0350103 0.0350172 New Zealand dollar 0.506545 0.506974 0.506645 - Norwegian krone 0.0841469 0.0844676 0.084808 0.0844828 Omani rial 1.83996 1.84126 1.83827 1.83872 Peruvian sol 0.177979 0.177747 0.17728 0.178217 Philippine peso 0.0139314 0.013958 0.0139227 0.0139083 Polish zloty 0.177141 0.177814 0.17786 0.178975 Qatari riyal 0.194359 0.194496 0.19418 0.194227 Russian ruble 0.010032 0.0101413 0.0101623 0.0100804 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188657 0.188791 0.188484 0.18853 Singapore dollar 0.524942 0.525041 0.524772 0.525836 South African rand 0.0467631 0.0472018 0.0479551 0.0478031 Swedish krona 0.0823994 0.0822871 0.0820228 0.0824608 Swiss franc 0.770281 0.76982 0.769071 0.769174 Thai baht 0.0212548 0.0212947 0.0213417 - Trinidadian dollar 0.105105 0.104794 0.105515 0.104494 U.A.E. dirham 0.192639 0.192775 0.192462 0.192508 Uruguayan peso 0.0160959 - 0.0162337 0.0161897 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

