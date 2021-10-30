ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
October 29, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        28-Oct-21      27-Oct-21      26-Oct-21      25-Oct-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.110636       0.110874       0.110729       0.110799
Euro                             0.820164       0.822443       0.821178       0.820316
Japanese yen                   0.00622768     0.00620206     0.00620285     0.00621745
U.K. pound                       0.973543       0.970832       0.977384        0.97359
U.S. dollar                      0.707465       0.707965       0.706815       0.706986
Algerian dinar                 0.00515802     0.00516328     0.00515582     0.00516541
Australian dollar                0.531306       0.532814       0.531171        0.52932
Botswana pula                   0.0623984      0.0628673      0.0631186      0.0629218
Brazilian real                   0.126067       0.127192       0.126683       0.126322
Brunei dollar                    0.524942       0.525041       0.524772       0.525836
Canadian dollar                  0.572893        0.57288       0.571117       0.571117
Chilean peso                  0.000879582     0.00087777    0.000872439    0.000865789
Colombian peso                0.000188095    0.000187567    0.000187485    0.000187015
Czech koruna                            -      0.0320259      0.0319436      0.0318778
Danish krone                      0.11025       0.110552       0.110385        0.11026
Indian rupee                   0.00945536     0.00944559     0.00940956     0.00942408
Israeli New Shekel               0.222124       0.221863       0.220811        0.22052
Korean won                    0.000605654    0.000607018    0.000603187    0.000599954
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.34532        2.34697        2.34316        2.34528
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17035       0.170635        0.17044       0.170379
Mauritian rupee                         -      0.0164665      0.0164645      0.0164632
Mexican peso                    0.0348068      0.0350599      0.0350103      0.0350172
New Zealand dollar               0.506545       0.506974       0.506645              -
Norwegian krone                 0.0841469      0.0844676       0.084808      0.0844828
Omani rial                        1.83996        1.84126        1.83827        1.83872
Peruvian sol                     0.177979       0.177747        0.17728       0.178217
Philippine peso                 0.0139314       0.013958      0.0139227      0.0139083
Polish zloty                     0.177141       0.177814        0.17786       0.178975
Qatari riyal                     0.194359       0.194496        0.19418       0.194227
Russian ruble                    0.010032      0.0101413      0.0101623      0.0100804
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.188657       0.188791       0.188484        0.18853
Singapore dollar                 0.524942       0.525041       0.524772       0.525836
South African rand              0.0467631      0.0472018      0.0479551      0.0478031
Swedish krona                   0.0823994      0.0822871      0.0820228      0.0824608
Swiss franc                      0.770281        0.76982       0.769071       0.769174
Thai baht                       0.0212548      0.0212947      0.0213417              -
Trinidadian dollar               0.105105       0.104794       0.105515       0.104494
U.A.E. dirham                    0.192639       0.192775       0.192462       0.192508
Uruguayan peso                  0.0160959              -      0.0162337      0.0161897
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

