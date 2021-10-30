WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
October 29, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Oct-21 27-Oct-21 26-Oct-21 25-Oct-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110636 0.110874 0.110729 0.110799
Euro 0.820164 0.822443 0.821178 0.820316
Japanese yen 0.00622768 0.00620206 0.00620285 0.00621745
U.K. pound 0.973543 0.970832 0.977384 0.97359
U.S. dollar 0.707465 0.707965 0.706815 0.706986
Algerian dinar 0.00515802 0.00516328 0.00515582 0.00516541
Australian dollar 0.531306 0.532814 0.531171 0.52932
Botswana pula 0.0623984 0.0628673 0.0631186 0.0629218
Brazilian real 0.126067 0.127192 0.126683 0.126322
Brunei dollar 0.524942 0.525041 0.524772 0.525836
Canadian dollar 0.572893 0.57288 0.571117 0.571117
Chilean peso 0.000879582 0.00087777 0.000872439 0.000865789
Colombian peso 0.000188095 0.000187567 0.000187485 0.000187015
Czech koruna - 0.0320259 0.0319436 0.0318778
Danish krone 0.11025 0.110552 0.110385 0.11026
Indian rupee 0.00945536 0.00944559 0.00940956 0.00942408
Israeli New Shekel 0.222124 0.221863 0.220811 0.22052
Korean won 0.000605654 0.000607018 0.000603187 0.000599954
Kuwaiti dinar 2.34532 2.34697 2.34316 2.34528
Malaysian ringgit 0.17035 0.170635 0.17044 0.170379
Mauritian rupee - 0.0164665 0.0164645 0.0164632
Mexican peso 0.0348068 0.0350599 0.0350103 0.0350172
New Zealand dollar 0.506545 0.506974 0.506645 -
Norwegian krone 0.0841469 0.0844676 0.084808 0.0844828
Omani rial 1.83996 1.84126 1.83827 1.83872
Peruvian sol 0.177979 0.177747 0.17728 0.178217
Philippine peso 0.0139314 0.013958 0.0139227 0.0139083
Polish zloty 0.177141 0.177814 0.17786 0.178975
Qatari riyal 0.194359 0.194496 0.19418 0.194227
Russian ruble 0.010032 0.0101413 0.0101623 0.0100804
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188657 0.188791 0.188484 0.18853
Singapore dollar 0.524942 0.525041 0.524772 0.525836
South African rand 0.0467631 0.0472018 0.0479551 0.0478031
Swedish krona 0.0823994 0.0822871 0.0820228 0.0824608
Swiss franc 0.770281 0.76982 0.769071 0.769174
Thai baht 0.0212548 0.0212947 0.0213417 -
Trinidadian dollar 0.105105 0.104794 0.105515 0.104494
U.A.E. dirham 0.192639 0.192775 0.192462 0.192508
Uruguayan peso 0.0160959 - 0.0162337 0.0161897
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.