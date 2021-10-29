Test2
29 Oct 2021
|Stock
|Price
|
Buxly / Oct 29
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
178.05
▲ 12.42 (7.50%)
|
Fecto Cement / Oct 29
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
29.82
▲ 2.08 (7.50%)
|
Hascol Petroleum / Oct 29
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
5.48
▲ 0.19 (3.59%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Oct 29
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
28.44
▲ 0.71 (2.56%)
|
Faysal Bank / Oct 29
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
27.99
▲ 0.61 (2.23%)
|
Fauji Cement / Oct 29
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
19.50
▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
|
Citi Pharma / Oct 29
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
36.89
▲ 0.44 (1.21%)
|
Javedan Corp. / Oct 29
Javedan Corporation Limited(JVDC)
|
47.50
▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
|
Int. Ind. / Oct 29
International Industries Limited(INIL)
|
180.00
▲ 1.38 (0.77%)
|
Power Cement / Oct 29
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
7.40
▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Searle Co. / Oct 29
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
181.00
▲ -51.91 (-22.29%)
|
Pak Int Cont. / Oct 29
Pakistan International Container(PICT)
|
160.16
▲ -19.60 (-10.90%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Oct 29
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1.86
▲ -0.15 (-7.46%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Oct 29
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
14.80
▲ -1.18 (-7.38%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Oct 29
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
82.51
▲ -1.50 (-1.79%)
|
Rafhan Maize / Oct 29
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited(RMPL)
|
10250.00
▲ -150.00 (-1.44%)
|
AGP Ltd / Oct 29
AGP Limited(AGP)
|
111.00
▲ -0.99 (-0.88%)
|
Merit Packaging / Oct 29
Merit Packaging Limited(MERIT)
|
13.06
▲ -0.11 (-0.84%)
|
Engro Corp. / Oct 29
Engro Corporation Limited(ENGRO)
|
282.01
▲ -1.01 (-0.36%)
|
786 Investments / Oct 29
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.02
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Oct 29
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
684,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petroleum / Oct 29
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
25,500
▼ 0.00
|
Int. Ind. / Oct 29
International Industries Limited(INIL)
|
12,600
▼ 0.00
|
Citi Pharma / Oct 29
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
10,000
▼ 0.00
|
Buxly / Oct 29
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
7,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Oct 29
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
6,500
▼ 0.00
|
Searle Co. / Oct 29
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
4,700
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging / Oct 29
Merit Packaging Limited(MERIT)
|
4,000
▼ 0.00
|
Aisha Steel / Oct 29
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
3,500
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Oct 29
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
3,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 29
|
172.36
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 29
|
172.26
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 29
|
113.67
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 29
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 29
|
1.38
|
Euro to USD / Oct 29
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 29
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 29
|
4596.42
|
India Sensex / Oct 29
|
59984.70
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 29
|
28639.98
|
Nasdaq / Oct 29
|
15448.12
|
Hang Seng / Oct 29
|
25555.73
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 29
|
7249.47
|
Dow Jones / Oct 29
|
35730.48
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 29
|
15696.33
|
France CAC40 / Oct 29
|
6804.22
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Oct 29
|
82.68
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Oct 29
|
15480.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Oct 29
|
100600.00
|
Gold Spot / Oct 29
|
1797.77
|
Cotton / Oct 29
|
113.73
