T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss
- Babar Azam-led side retains playing-eleven that beat India and New Zealand
29 Oct 2021
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan in an important T20 World Cup clash in Dubai on Friday.
Speaking at the toss, Nabi said that the pitch looked dry and suitable for batting. The team management has decided to keep the winning combination against Pakistan, he added.
Until this match, nine out of 11 second round Super 12 matches at the tournament had been won by the team batting second.
Pakistan have also won both their matches batting second.
Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?
Squads
Afghanistan
- Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Mohammad Shahzad, 3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4. Najibullah Zadran, 5. Mohammad Nabi (c), 6. Asghar Afghan, 7. Gulbadin Naib, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
Pakistan are also going in with the same squad that defeated New Zealand and India earlier this week.
Pakistan -
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2. Babar Azam (capt), 3. Fakhar Zaman, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10. Haris Rauf, 11. Shaheen Shah Afridi.
