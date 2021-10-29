T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan in an important T20 World Cup clash in Dubai on Friday.

Speaking at the toss, Nabi said that the pitch looked dry and suitable for batting. The team management has decided to keep the winning combination against Pakistan, he added.

Until this match, nine out of 11 second round Super 12 matches at the tournament had been won by the team batting second.

Pakistan have also won both their matches batting second.

Squads

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Mohammad Shahzad, 3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4. Najibullah Zadran, 5. Mohammad Nabi (c), 6. Asghar Afghan, 7. Gulbadin Naib, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Pakistan are also going in with the same squad that defeated New Zealand and India earlier this week.

Pakistan -