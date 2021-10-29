ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss

  • Babar Azam-led side retains playing-eleven that beat India and New Zealand
Syed Ahmed 29 Oct 2021

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan in an important T20 World Cup clash in Dubai on Friday.

Speaking at the toss, Nabi said that the pitch looked dry and suitable for batting. The team management has decided to keep the winning combination against Pakistan, he added.

Until this match, nine out of 11 second round Super 12 matches at the tournament had been won by the team batting second.

Pakistan have also won both their matches batting second.

Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?

Squads

Afghanistan

  1. Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Mohammad Shahzad, 3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4. Najibullah Zadran, 5. Mohammad Nabi (c), 6. Asghar Afghan, 7. Gulbadin Naib, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Pakistan are also going in with the same squad that defeated New Zealand and India earlier this week.

Pakistan -

  1. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2. Babar Azam (capt), 3. Fakhar Zaman, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10. Haris Rauf, 11. Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistan Babar Azam Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup ICC Men's T20

Comments

1000 characters

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Third successive gain: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

July-September: SBP imposes penalties of Rs465 million on banks

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Read more stories