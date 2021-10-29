ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Sports

T20 World Cup: Nabi, Naib counterattack in death overs

  • Shadab removes Najib Zadran
  • Hasan picks up Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Syed Ahmed Updated 29 Oct 2021

Captain Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib counterattack Pakistan in the final overs in search of a fighting total.

Afghanistan are 125/6 after 18 overs.

Earlier, Shadab Khan struck to remove Najib Zadran for 21-ball 22 to leave Afghanistan six down.

Karim Janat departed for 15 as Afghanistan lost half the team in the 10th over of their innings.

Afghanistan lost their fourth wicket inside the powerplay as fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the first ball of his over.

Afghanistan lost their third wicket in the fifth over as fast bowler Haris Rauf picked up Asghar Afghan for his 10 from seven balls.

Afghanistan openers returned to the pavilion as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in his second over to remove Mohammad Shahzad for 8.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim helped Pakistan clinch their opening wicket in an important T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Speaking at the toss, Nabi said that the pitch looked dry and suitable for batting. The team management has decided to keep the winning combination against Pakistan, he added.

Until this match, nine out of 11 second round Super 12 matches at the tournament had been won by the team batting second.

Pakistan have also won both their matches batting second.

Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?

Squads

Afghanistan

  1. Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Mohammad Shahzad, 3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4. Najibullah Zadran, 5. Mohammad Nabi (c), 6. Asghar Afghan, 7. Gulbadin Naib, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Pakistan are also going in with the same squad that defeated New Zealand and India earlier this week.

Pakistan -

  1. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2. Babar Azam (capt), 3. Fakhar Zaman, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10. Haris Rauf, 11. Shaheen Shah Afridi.
