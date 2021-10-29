ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam departs as Pakistan lose fourth wicket in run chase against Afghanistan

  • Afghanistan earlier posted a competitive total after loss of early wickets
Syed Ahmed Updated 29 Oct 2021

Rashid Khan sent back Mohammad Hafeez for 10 and then dismissed Babar Azam, as Pakistan were four down in pursuit of a 148-run target against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Dubai.

Pakistan are 122/4 in 17 overs, requiring another 26 runs from 18 deliveries. Last-match heroes Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali are at the crease.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi made an important breakthrough to remove Fakhar Zaman for 30 as Pakistan lost their second wicket for 75 runs.

Pakistan reached 72 for one after 10 overs in pursuit of a 148-run target against Afghanistan

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed early, but Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman stabilised the run chase.

In the first innings, a 71-run unbeaten partnership between captain Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib helped Afghanistan reach a fighting total of 147/6 in the first innings.

Nabi scored 35 runs from 32 balls while Naib scored an unbeaten 35 from 25 balls as Pakistan rued the final overs that saw them concede 43 in the final three overs.

The recovery comes after Afghanistan were reduced to 76 for six in 13 overs.

Both batsmen counterattacked Pakistan bowlers and rebuilt the innings after early losses.

Shadab Khan struck to remove Najib Zadran for 21-ball 22 to leave Afghanistan six down.

Karim Janat departed for 15 as Afghanistan lost half the team in the 10th over of their innings.

Afghanistan lost their fourth wicket inside the powerplay as fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the first ball of his over.

Afghanistan lost their third wicket in the fifth over as fast bowler Haris Rauf picked up Asghar Afghan for his 10 from seven balls.

Afghanistan openers returned to the pavilion as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in his second over to remove Mohammad Shahzad for 8.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim helped Pakistan clinch their opening wicket in an important T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Speaking at the toss, Nabi said that the pitch looked dry and suitable for batting. The team management has decided to keep the winning combination against Pakistan, he added.

Until this match, nine out of 11 second round Super 12 matches at the tournament had been won by the team batting second.

Pakistan have also won both their matches batting second.

Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?

Squads

Afghanistan

  1. Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Mohammad Shahzad, 3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4. Najibullah Zadran, 5. Mohammad Nabi (c), 6. Asghar Afghan, 7. Gulbadin Naib, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Pakistan are also going in with the same squad that defeated New Zealand and India earlier this week.

Pakistan -

  1. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2. Babar Azam (capt), 3. Fakhar Zaman, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10. Haris Rauf, 11. Shaheen Shah Afridi.
