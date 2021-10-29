ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,780 Increased By ▲ 15.12 (0.32%)
BR30 20,431 Decreased By ▼ -184.88 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,109 Increased By ▲ 117.84 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 12.32 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gayle opens as West Indies asked to bat by Bangladesh

AFP Updated 29 Oct 2021

SHARJAH: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl against holders West Indies with both teams looking for a first win in a make-or-break Twenty20 World Cup clash on Friday.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder returns to the team after being included in the main squad as a replacement for injured Obed McCoy who was ruled out of the tournament.

Skipper Kieron Pollard confirmed big-hitting Chris Gayle will open the innings for the two-time champions who have lost both their matches in the competition.

"We don't have anyone else to blame, but ourselves," said Pollard on the losses.

"The clarity has been there but the team hasn't batted well. This is the perfect opportunity to put it right.

"Gayle will be opening. The 'Universe Boss' has over 13,000 runs opening the batting. It's not just about one individual -- the team has to come good."

Roston Chase makes his T20 debut as he replaces Lendl Simmons in the XI while Holder comes in for Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh have made two changes from their previous loss to England.

Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed make the team in place of injured Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

"They've got a big batting depth, so we'll try to restrict them to a decent total and try to chase it down," Mahmudullah said.

Teams

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

West Indies Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad Kieron Pollard Chris Gayle Twenty20 World Cup Obed McCoy Soumya Sarkar

Comments

1000 characters

Gayle opens as West Indies asked to bat by Bangladesh

World Bank says inflation in Pakistan to edge up in FY22

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

Read more stories