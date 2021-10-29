Gayle opens as West Indies asked to bat by Bangladesh

SHARJAH: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl against holders West Indies with both teams looking for a first win in a make-or-break Twenty20 World Cup clash on Friday.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder returns to the team after being included in the main squad as a replacement for injured Obed McCoy who was ruled out of the tournament.

Skipper Kieron Pollard confirmed big-hitting Chris Gayle will open the innings for the two-time champions who have lost both their matches in the competition.

"We don't have anyone else to blame, but ourselves," said Pollard on the losses.

"The clarity has been there but the team hasn't batted well. This is the perfect opportunity to put it right.

"Gayle will be opening. The 'Universe Boss' has over 13,000 runs opening the batting. It's not just about one individual -- the team has to come good."

Roston Chase makes his T20 debut as he replaces Lendl Simmons in the XI while Holder comes in for Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh have made two changes from their previous loss to England.

Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed make the team in place of injured Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

"They've got a big batting depth, so we'll try to restrict them to a decent total and try to chase it down," Mahmudullah said.

Teams

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)