ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 16.9 (0.35%)
BR30 20,489 Decreased By ▼ -127.02 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,111 Increased By ▲ 120.74 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 22.2 (0.12%)
Oct 29, 2021
Markets

Volvo Cars shares soar after IPO

AFP 29 Oct 2021

STOCKHOLM: Shares of the Swedish car brand Volvo debuted Friday on the Stockholm stock exchange, with the price rising sharply in early trading.

As the market opened on Friday shares in Volvo Cars quickly rose nearly 10 percent to over 58 kronor ($6.8, 5.8 euros).

The price per share for the offering had been set at 53 Swedish kronor, at the bottom end of the range Volvo announced last week of between 53 and 68 kronor per share ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

On Monday, Volvo Cars said it planned to raise 20 billion kronor from the offering after first announcing plans to go public in early October, while noting that China's Geely would remain its largest shareholder.

The Swedish automaker had been struggling until Geely acquired it from US giant Ford for $1.8 billion in 2010.

Volvo's image and sales have dramatically improved since then, riding the wave of popularity of SUVs.

"Our industry is changing, and we strive to lead that transformation. That is why Volvo Cars has an ambitious strategy to become fully electric by 2030," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a Friday statement.

"Today's listing will help us get there," he added.

Volvo

