Australia shares to rise at open, NZ down

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, prompted by positive cues from the Wall Street session, with weak commodity prices set to hurt local mining and energy firms.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 8.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark snapped a six-session rally to end 0.3% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally down 0.06% at 12963.2 points in early trade.

Australian shares

