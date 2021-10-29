ISLAMABAD: Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh, additional secretary (incharge), Planning Division has been assigned the additional charge of additional secretary (incharge) Finance Division on Thursday. Yusuf Khan would be on ex-Pakistan leave with effect from October 28, 2021 to November 4, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Yousaf Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as additional secretary (incharge), Finance Division, is granted leave (ex-Pakistan). The government of Pakistan has no objection on his proceeding abroad subject to the condition that there will be no foreign exchange liability on the part of Government of Pakistan during his travel and stay abroad.

Hamed Yagoob Sheikh, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as additional secretary (incharge), Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, is assigned additional charge of the post of additional secretary (incharge), Finance Division, to look after the affairs of the Finance Division, during the lave period of Yusuf Khan, the notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021