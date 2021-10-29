PPP to launch nationwide protests against inflation, PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would stage protests across the country against inflation and to get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, today (Friday). Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Vice President Sherry Rehman said that on the directive of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the PPP would hold protests across the country on Friday against this "incompetent government and inflation".

"Bilawal has emerged as the voice of the poor and the workers. Neither the economy nor the government can handle the PTI. The prime minister is not ashamed of breaking the 70-year record of inflation," she said.

She said that inflation, dollar, petrol, and food items are at the highest level in the history of the country. She said that in three years, it has been proved that the problem bigger than corruption is incompetence of the PTI government.

"If this government continues for another two years, the country and the economy will go bankrupt," she said. She said that the prime minister understands that by "taking notice" against inflation, he has fulfilled his responsibility.

She urged the people to come out and participate in protests against inflation and get rid of the PTI government. Meanwhile, PPP senior leader and National Assembly Member Dr Nafisa Shah rejected the increase in electricity prices.

She said that further rise in electricity prices during the tsunami of inflation is a cause for concern. She said that an increase of Rs2.51 per unit in electricity bill has been approved and it would directly burden the poor.

"Instead of giving relief to the people, the PTI government sometimes drops petrol and sometimes electric bombs on the people," she said. She said that the federal government should have some mercy on the condition of the people. She urged the government to withdraw the decision immediately on increasing electricity prices.

