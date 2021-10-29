ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Forex reserves down $394m

Recorder Report Updated 29 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $394 million during last week. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, Pakistan's total liquid forex reserves stood at $ 23.934 billion as on October 22, 2021 compared to $24.327 billion a week earlier.

During the week under review, the SBP's reserves decreased by $ 346 million to $17.147 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 6.787 billion, down by $48.1 million.

In addition, the SBP's reserves decreased by some $2 billion dollar during the last two weeks mainly due to external debt repayment that included repayment of $1 billion against Pakistan International Sukuk. Forex reserves held by the State Bank stood at $ 19.138 billion as on October 8, 2021.

