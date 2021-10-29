ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Western kind of dithering

Anjum Ibrahim 29 Oct 2021

"This or that, this or that..."

"What?"

"This is my definition of dithering - you know taking one step forward two backward."

"That's the Western kind of dithering. In the Land of the Pure that's not dithering that's...that's..."

"Reconciliation?"

"Well that is defined differently by different political parties and sometimes differently by leaders of one party."

"Give me an example."

"Well dithering for Zardari sahib and need I add that party is united behind him anyway what may seem dithering to you is actually either taking one step forward and quickly reversing in the event of resistance...yes, yes, I am thinking of the notification on bringing ISI under the civilian government, or reconciliation with other political leaders which implies stick and carrot..."

"The expression is carrot and stick but I reckon in our politics the stick is wielded before the carrot."

"Hmmm, anyway in the Shehbaz Sharif group dithering is withdrawing from public life, yeah that is precisely what The Khan did when he didn't go to office for a day, while for Maryam Nawaz it is getting a call from daddy to shut up, not to put up just shut up..."

"But you know for both of them dithering means not abandoning their positions..."

"Only within the party, with the outside world the name of the game is compromise - be it through talks or threats or..."

"Alright and for The Khan?"

"For his Interior Minister, the Sheikha of Pindi, dithering means taking one step forward and three to the left and then one again to the right so the starting point changes."

"And that means?"

"The Interior Minister is the most ardent lover of our Prophet, May Peace be Upon Him, self-declared, and the deaths of six policemen, injuries to nearly 70, the extreme discomfort of the public from Lahore to Islamabad and...and..."

"But what of The Khan?"

"The notification is issued and..."

"Stop that is not the answer to my query."

"No it isn't is it."

"And?"

"And what! I am agreeing with you, isn't that enough."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

