APO Awards ceremony 2021: Govt making efforts to boost industrial output, says top official

Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government is making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to local industries aiming to increase their production to promote industrial sector in the country. This was stated by Federal Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday, while addressing the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Regional Awards ceremony 2021.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alamgir Chaudhry and other officials were also present on the occasion. Pakistan Institute of Quality CEO Dr Kamran Musa was awarded the APO regional award for his outstanding performance in production.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawad Rafique Malik said that for the development of the country, production capacity has to be increased, which would help in increasing the exports and the economy would also improve in the coming days.

Alamgir Chaudhry said that Pakistan is an active member of the Asian Production Organization, the government of Pakistan has approved the National Productivity Plan and a nationwide awareness campaign will be launched to increase productivity.

The APO Regional and National Awards are given every five years to individuals who have made outstanding performance with a significant impact in the Asia-Pacific region or APO member countries, respectively. The APO Regional Award, consisting of a gold medal and certificate, is usually presented during the annual session of the APO Governing Body by the APO chair.

Considering the substantial experience and involvement of Kamran Moosa, CEO PIQC, in promoting quality-related subjects in the region including UAE, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bangladesh etc, the committee agreed to accept Dr Kamran Moosa as a recipient of the Regional Award.

The APO Regional Award, consisting of a gold medal and certificate, is usually presented during the annual session of the APO Governing Body by the APO chair. However, the pandemic has prevented face-to-face meetings and APO is unable to arrange the conferment of awards in the traditional way.

With the approval of the APO chair, the Secretariat is now requesting APO directors to confer the Regional Awards on recipients from their countries. In this context, MOIP/APO director for Pakistan has confirmed to confer APO Regional Award (medal and award certificate) to the recipient from Pakistan, Dr Kamran Moosa, CEO, Pakistan Institute of Quality, as approved by the 63rd Governing Body Meeting held on 8-9 June 2021.

