Fixing the railways

EDITORIAL: According to an exclusive report "Railways tries to get back on the rails" carried by this newspaper the other day, the Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to outsource the commercial management operations of its passenger trains. Unfortunately, however, the PR, through this move, appears to be more interested in playing to the gallery than doing something meaningful or worthwhile. While this may be an attempt to reduce corruption and inefficiencies in the railways' operations by bringing the private sector into the equation so it too can run trains on the tracks, it might not actually address the core issue facing Pakistan Railways today. Freight transportation in railways is the cash cow and it usually subsidises passenger operations the world over. In Pakistan, however, PR has progressively lost freight business to road transportation through trucks. This indeed is the main reason behind PR's downfall.

The deterioration of commercial operations is all-pervasive across all the public sector entities such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and distribution companies in the power sector. Efficiency gains are quite discernable in sectors and companies which were deregulated and privatised such as telecom and banking. It has become increasingly clear that the general governance in PSEs (Public Sector Enterprises) is a big issue and Railways is trying to address this through outsourcing its commercial operations.

This may reduce railways' losses by improving efficiencies, but without carving a share for itself from the freight transportation pie, 94 percent of which is in the grasp of road transportation, there appears little or virtually no chance of the railways ever becoming a profitable or even a 'going' concern. It is an established fact that the cheapest mode of transport is water transport. The next most cost-effective mode is land transport - train and truck transportations for shipping goods. Train and truck transportations are cost-effective for long and short distances, respectively. Insofar as air freight is concerned, its demand is limited by cost, typically priced 4-5 times that of road transport and 12-16 times of sea transport. Globally, the typical ratio of freight to passenger revenues in railways is 6-8 times, but in the case of Pakistan Railways the ratio is close to 1. Without flipping that ratio, any other step might be of little or no significance.

It is important to note that PR at its very best moment in its history used to run 90 freight trains. The number has now declined to only a few. This has happened due to a lack of commercial orientation and aggressive customer service focus within the railways. The railways slipped into losses, rendering it incapable of investing enough in rolling stock, extension of railway lines and upgradation of the network and its systems. Some may argue that cargo commercial operations should be given to the private sector. But a question that has no clear answer as yet is: who would expand railways' network and enhance its overall capacity to handle higher volumes of cargoes?

