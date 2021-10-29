Indian shares see worst day since April

BENGALURU: Indian shares saw their worst one-day fall since April, tumbling nearly 2% on Thursday, with metal stocks leading losses on easing supply problems.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.94% and 1.89% to 17,857.25 and 59,984.70, respectively.

Copper and aluminium prices hit multi-month lows on improving availability, pulling down the Nifty metals index 3.4%.

"The fall in commodity prices is starting to reflect in metal stocks," said Vijay L Bhambwani, head of research at Equitymaster, adding that the global prices would further ease in coming months.

Monthly expiry of futures and options also spurred selling, analysts said, adding that a fall below 18,000 in the Nifty forced some investors to cover their positions.