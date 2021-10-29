ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transfer issue of federal govt employees: Panel directs officials to appear in next meeting

Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Thursday, directed secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before it in the next meeting for a comprehensive briefing on transfer issue of federal government employees in the provinces.

The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, which met here with Senator Farooq Naek, said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the posting of federal government employees working in the provinces comes under the jurisdiction of the provinces.

The committee discussed the appointment of Pakistan Administrative Services officers as chief secretaries in four provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The issue was raised by Senator Kauda Babar during a Senate session and the issue had been referred to the committee for further deliberation by the chairman Senate.

The Establishment Division presented a memo of a petition of more than 2,000 pages in which, the prayer stated that the matter was sub judice in courts due to which, the Senate committee has no jurisdiction to intervene in the cases.

The chairman showed resentment over the plea taken by the Establishment Division officials and expressed disappointment at the causal and non-professional approach towards the issue.

Senator Naek said that it was a constitutional issue concerning provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment on the

jurisdiction of the posting of senior federal government officers in the provinces.

He directed the secretary Establishment Division and the secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee and explain the legal position as to how the jurisdiction of the Senate committee had been taken away.

The chairman emphasised expediting the matter in order to make a final decision and save the government expenses incurred on the meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kauda Babar federal govt employees Pakistan Administrative Services officers Senator Farooq Naek

Comments

Comments are closed.

Transfer issue of federal govt employees: Panel directs officials to appear in next meeting

TLP rally enters Gujranwala; police death toll rises to 5

WB says inflation to edge up in FY22

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Biden pushes $1.75trn US spending deal

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories