Transfer issue of federal govt employees: Panel directs officials to appear in next meeting

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Thursday, directed secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before it in the next meeting for a comprehensive briefing on transfer issue of federal government employees in the provinces.

The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, which met here with Senator Farooq Naek, said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the posting of federal government employees working in the provinces comes under the jurisdiction of the provinces.

The committee discussed the appointment of Pakistan Administrative Services officers as chief secretaries in four provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The issue was raised by Senator Kauda Babar during a Senate session and the issue had been referred to the committee for further deliberation by the chairman Senate.

The Establishment Division presented a memo of a petition of more than 2,000 pages in which, the prayer stated that the matter was sub judice in courts due to which, the Senate committee has no jurisdiction to intervene in the cases.

The chairman showed resentment over the plea taken by the Establishment Division officials and expressed disappointment at the causal and non-professional approach towards the issue.

Senator Naek said that it was a constitutional issue concerning provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment on the

jurisdiction of the posting of senior federal government officers in the provinces.

He directed the secretary Establishment Division and the secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee and explain the legal position as to how the jurisdiction of the Senate committee had been taken away.

The chairman emphasised expediting the matter in order to make a final decision and save the government expenses incurred on the meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021