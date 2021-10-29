KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,765.07 High: 4,791.72 Low: 4,747.34 Net Change: (+) 10.27 Volume ('000): 174,370 Value ('000): 5,209,313 Makt Cap 1,077,214,219,065 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,074.68 NET CH. (+) 164.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,093.51 NET CH. (+) 31.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,560.44 NET CH. (+) 6.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,882.36 NET CH. (+) 9.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,215.85 NET CH. (-) 15.30 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-October-2021 ====================================

