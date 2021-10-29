ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 28, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,765.07
High:                       4,791.72
Low:                        4,747.34
Net Change:                (+) 10.27
Volume ('000):               174,370
Value ('000):              5,209,313
Makt Cap           1,077,214,219,065
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,074.68
NET CH.                   (+) 164.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,093.51
NET CH.                    (+) 31.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,560.44
NET CH.                     (+) 6.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,882.36
NET CH.                     (+) 9.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,215.85
NET CH.                    (-) 15.30
------------------------------------
As on:               28-October-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

