Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
29 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 28, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,765.07
High: 4,791.72
Low: 4,747.34
Net Change: (+) 10.27
Volume ('000): 174,370
Value ('000): 5,209,313
Makt Cap 1,077,214,219,065
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,074.68
NET CH. (+) 164.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,093.51
NET CH. (+) 31.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,560.44
NET CH. (+) 6.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,882.36
NET CH. (+) 9.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,215.85
NET CH. (-) 15.30
------------------------------------
As on: 28-October-2021
====================================
