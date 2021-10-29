Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
29 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
United D istributors Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00
Quetta Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
Dar-es-S alaam Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Telecard Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Nishat C hunian Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
First A l-Noor Modaraba 29-10-2021 16:00
Octopus D igital Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Khyber Tobacco C ompany Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
Avanceon Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30
Apna Microfinance B ank Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00
The Hub P ower C ompany Limited 29-10-2021 10:00
S .S .Oil Mills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
AirLink C ommunication Limited 29-10-2021 15:30
Sitara P eroxide Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 16:30
Pakistan Reinsurance C ompany Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
Nishat Mills Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Zephyr Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 12:30
First IBL Modaraba 29-10-2021 12:00
Samin Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
Crescent F ibres Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Zil Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 29-10-2021 17:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00
Image Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:00
First Tri-S tar Mutual F und Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30
Tri-Star Power Limited 29-10-2021 16:00
Hafiz Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
B .F. Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:45
Dadabhoy C ement Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Dadabhoy S ack Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00
A B L Asset Management C o
Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 11:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
TPL Corp Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba 29-10-2021 18:30
Safe Mix C oncrete Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00
Bunnys Limited 29-10-2021 12:00
International Knitwear Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30
786 Investments Limited 29-10-2021 09:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00
Fazal Cloth M Ills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Husein Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
D.S . Industries Limited 29-10-2021 15:15
K ohinoor P ower C ompany Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Netsol Technologies Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
BECO Steel Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Nishat C hunian P ower Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00
Hamid Textile M Ills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Pakistan PVC Limited 29-10-2021 12:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30
Balochistan Glass Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
Atlas Honda Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Citi P harma Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
GoodL uck Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Leiner P ak Gelatine Ltd 29-10-2021 10:00
Archroma Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
The National S ilk &
Rayon Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 10:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
Gharibwal C ement Ltd 30-10-2021 16:00
IC C Industries Limited 30-10-2021 13:00
A mtex Limited 30-10-2021 11:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 30-10-2021 11:30
Hala E nterprises Ltd 30-10-2021 15:45
Roshan P ackages Ltd 30-10-2021 11:00
Asia Insurance C ompany Ltd 30-10-2021 14:30
Kohinoor S pinning Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 15:00
Jubilee S pinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 12:00
AN Textile Mills Limited 30-10-2021 11:00
Azgard Nine Limited 30-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.