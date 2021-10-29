ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
United D istributors Pakistan Ltd      29-10-2021   16:00
Quetta Textile Mills Limited           29-10-2021   14:30
Dar-es-S alaam Textile Mills Ltd       29-10-2021   11:00
Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd          29-10-2021   11:30
Telecard Limited                       29-10-2021   11:00
Nishat C hunian Limited                29-10-2021   14:30
First A l-Noor Modaraba                29-10-2021   16:00
Octopus D igital Limited               29-10-2021   10:30
Khyber Tobacco C ompany Ltd            29-10-2021   15:00
Avanceon Limited                       29-10-2021   11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd         29-10-2021   14:30
Apna Microfinance B ank Ltd            29-10-2021   16:00
The Hub P ower C ompany Limited        29-10-2021   10:00
S .S .Oil Mills Limited                29-10-2021   11:00
AirLink C ommunication Limited         29-10-2021   15:30
Sitara P eroxide Limited               29-10-2021   14:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd         29-10-2021   10:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd             29-10-2021   16:30
Pakistan Reinsurance C ompany Ltd      29-10-2021   11:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd                 29-10-2021   15:00
Nishat Mills Limited                   29-10-2021   10:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd             29-10-2021   11:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd              29-10-2021   11:30
Zephyr Textiles Limited                29-10-2021   12:30
First IBL Modaraba                     29-10-2021   12:00
Samin Textiles Limited                 29-10-2021   14:30
Crescent F ibres Limited               29-10-2021   10:30
Zil Limited                            29-10-2021   10:30
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited               29-10-2021   17:00
Ados Pakistan Limited                  29-10-2021   10:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba                29-10-2021   15:00
Image Pakistan Limited                 29-10-2021   10:00
First Tri-S tar Mutual F und Ltd       29-10-2021   15:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                  29-10-2021   15:30
Tri-Star Power Limited                 29-10-2021   16:00
Hafiz Limited                          29-10-2021   11:30
B .F. Modaraba                         29-10-2021   15:45
Dadabhoy C ement Industries Ltd        29-10-2021   11:00
Dadabhoy S ack Limited                 29-10-2021   11:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd           29-10-2021   14:00
A B L Asset Management C o
Ltd-Open end                           29-10-2021   11:00
NBP Fund Management 
Ltd-Open end                           29-10-2021   15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd              29-10-2021   15:00
TPL Corp Limited                       29-10-2021   11:00
B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba              29-10-2021   18:30
Safe Mix C oncrete Ltd                 29-10-2021   16:00
Bunnys Limited                         29-10-2021   12:00
International Knitwear Ltd             29-10-2021   14:30
786 Investments Limited                29-10-2021   09:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                 29-10-2021   15:00
Fazal Cloth M Ills Limited             29-10-2021   11:00
Husein Industries Ltd                  29-10-2021   11:00
D.S . Industries Limited               29-10-2021   15:15
K ohinoor P ower C ompany Ltd          29-10-2021   11:30
Netsol Technologies Ltd                29-10-2021   15:30
East West Insurance
 Company Ltd                           29-10-2021   14:00
Kohinoor Industries Ltd                29-10-2021   10:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd                 29-10-2021   11:00
BECO Steel Limited                     29-10-2021   11:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd               29-10-2021   11:00
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                  29-10-2021   11:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                  29-10-2021   10:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd              29-10-2021   11:00
Nishat C hunian P ower Ltd             29-10-2021   14:00
Hamid Textile M Ills Ltd               29-10-2021   11:00
Pakistan PVC Limited                   29-10-2021   12:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd                           29-10-2021   14:30
Balochistan Glass Limited              29-10-2021   11:30
Atlas Honda Limited                    29-10-2021   11:00
Citi P harma Limited                   29-10-2021   14:30
GoodL uck Industries Ltd               29-10-2021   11:00
Leiner P ak Gelatine Ltd               29-10-2021   10:00
Archroma Pakistan Limited              29-10-2021   10:30
The National S ilk & 
Rayon Mills Ltd                        29-10-2021   10:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd               29-10-2021   15:00
Gharibwal C ement Ltd                  30-10-2021   16:00
IC C Industries Limited                30-10-2021   13:00
A mtex Limited                         30-10-2021   11:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd                  30-10-2021   11:30
Hala E nterprises Ltd                  30-10-2021   15:45
Roshan P ackages Ltd                   30-10-2021   11:00
Asia Insurance C ompany Ltd            30-10-2021   14:30
Kohinoor S pinning Mills Ltd           30-10-2021   15:00
Jubilee S pinning & Weaving 
Mills Ltd                              30-10-2021   12:00
AN Textile Mills Limited               30-10-2021   11:00
Azgard Nine Limited                    30-10-2021   11:30
=========================================================

