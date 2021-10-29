KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= United D istributors Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00 Quetta Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 Dar-es-S alaam Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Telecard Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Nishat C hunian Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 First A l-Noor Modaraba 29-10-2021 16:00 Octopus D igital Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Khyber Tobacco C ompany Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 Avanceon Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30 Apna Microfinance B ank Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00 The Hub P ower C ompany Limited 29-10-2021 10:00 S .S .Oil Mills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 AirLink C ommunication Limited 29-10-2021 15:30 Sitara P eroxide Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 16:30 Pakistan Reinsurance C ompany Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 Nishat Mills Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Zephyr Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 12:30 First IBL Modaraba 29-10-2021 12:00 Samin Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 Crescent F ibres Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Zil Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 29-10-2021 17:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 First Tri-Star Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00 Image Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:00 First Tri-S tar Mutual F und Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30 Tri-Star Power Limited 29-10-2021 16:00 Hafiz Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 B .F. Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:45 Dadabhoy C ement Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Dadabhoy S ack Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00 A B L Asset Management C o Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 11:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 15:00 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 TPL Corp Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 B .R.R. Guardian Modaraba 29-10-2021 18:30 Safe Mix C oncrete Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00 Bunnys Limited 29-10-2021 12:00 International Knitwear Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30 786 Investments Limited 29-10-2021 09:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00 Fazal Cloth M Ills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Husein Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 D.S . Industries Limited 29-10-2021 15:15 K ohinoor P ower C ompany Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Netsol Technologies Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30 East West Insurance Company Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 BECO Steel Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Nishat C hunian P ower Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00 Hamid Textile M Ills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Pakistan PVC Limited 29-10-2021 12:30 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30 Balochistan Glass Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 Atlas Honda Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Citi P harma Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 GoodL uck Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Leiner P ak Gelatine Ltd 29-10-2021 10:00 Archroma Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 The National S ilk & Rayon Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 10:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 Gharibwal C ement Ltd 30-10-2021 16:00 IC C Industries Limited 30-10-2021 13:00 A mtex Limited 30-10-2021 11:30 Frontier Ceramics Ltd 30-10-2021 11:30 Hala E nterprises Ltd 30-10-2021 15:45 Roshan P ackages Ltd 30-10-2021 11:00 Asia Insurance C ompany Ltd 30-10-2021 14:30 Kohinoor S pinning Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 15:00 Jubilee S pinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 12:00 AN Textile Mills Limited 30-10-2021 11:00 Azgard Nine Limited 30-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

