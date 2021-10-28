Pemra reiterates ban on media coverage of TLP

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) reiterated on Thursday its earlier ban on media coverage of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Pemra's directives are applicable to all satellite television channels, FM radio stations, and distribution service networks, according to a notification issued by the regulatory authority on October 28.

PM Imran convenes NSC meeting as TLP continues march towards Islamabad

The regulatory authority's notification referred to an earlier letter issued by the Ministry of Interior on April 15 in which it had declared the TLP as a proscribed organisation for engaging in acts of terrorism and banned its media coverage.

"It is reiterated that regulation 18(h) of Pemra (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and clause 16 of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that the programmes shall conform to the laws of the country. Further, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage of proscribed organisations," the notification reads.

TLP protest: Rangers deployed in Punjab on govt’s ‘request’: Rashid

"Keeping in view the reasons stated above, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as amended by Pemra Amendment Act, 2007 all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations and distribution service networks (Cobb TV Operators, IPTV) are hereby directed to stop the media coverage of proscribed organisation Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan," it said.

As the situation related to the banned TLP protest continues to evolve, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday.

After deadly clashes with law-enforcement agencies, workers of the banned TLP continued their march towards Gujranwala in a bid to press the government to accept their demands.

The TLP have been demanding the government to expel French ambassador and shut down the French embassy in Pakistan.