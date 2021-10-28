ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
China's Jan-Sept gold consumption up 48.4% y/y at 813.59 T

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

China's gold consumption in the first nine months of 2021 rose 48.4% on the year to 813.59 tonnes, the China Gold Association said on Thursday, as demand recovered from a pandemic-affected 2020.

Gold production in the period from January to September fell 10% from a year earlier to 236.75 tonnes, the association said in a statement.

