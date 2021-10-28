ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By ▲ 9.08 (0.19%)
BR30 20,631 Increased By ▲ 9.42 (0.05%)
KSE100 45,899 Increased By ▲ 47.84 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,948 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sony edges 1% Q2 profit rise as PS5 costs squeeze margins

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Sony Group Corp on Thursday squeezed out a surprise 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter though costs from growing sales of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console pressed on margins.

Weaker profitability in the key games segment could also not stop the group hiking its full-year operating forecast by 6% to 1 trillion yen ($8.81 billion) from its August forecast, driven by expected profit growth in areas including movies, music and electronics.

Sony said it has sold a cumulative 13.4 million units PS5 units since launch last November. That contributed to a 27% year-on-year jump in sales at its gaming unit, though profit was less robust as the conglomerate sold hardware below cost.

Game console makers frequently sell new devices below manufacturing cost as they build an install base for software sales. Sony said sales of first-party titles fell, though sales from other developers grew.

Sony aims to sell 14.8 million PS5 consoles this financial year - a target that takes into account the global semiconductor shortage.

Sony reported group profit of 318.5 billion yen for July-September. That compared with the 222 billion yen average of six analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The conglomerate - spanning areas such as entertainment, sensors and financial services - switched to IFRS accounting standards from US GAAP in the current financial year.

To meet long-term demand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd plans to build a chip plant in Japan. Sony is considering being a partner in the factory, Nikkei reported earlier this month.

Across its business, Sony is enmeshed in a global battle for consumer attention as entertainment giants look beyond the United States for growth and mine non-English-language creators for content.

In a blow to Sony's pop culture credentials, South Korea's top cultural export, boy band BTS, said last week it has dropped its Columbia Records label for a deal with Universal Music Group NV.

Other challenges include an investor attempt to oust the management of India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd , casting a shadow over merger talks with Sony's local unit.

Japan Sony Group Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Sony edges 1% Q2 profit rise as PS5 costs squeeze margins

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Read more stories