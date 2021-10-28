ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,751 Decreased By ▼ -9.49 (-0.2%)
BR30 20,490 Decreased By ▼ -131.91 (-0.64%)
KSE100 45,769 Decreased By ▼ -82.31 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By ▼ -47.65 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as US bond yields weaken; focus on ECB, BOJ meetings

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

Gold prices consolidated near the key $1,800 level on Thursday, supported by a pullback in US bond yields as investors looked forward to key central bank meetings for clues on whether they would consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,799.13 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. US gold futures were flat at 1,799.50.

  • Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields steadied close to a two-week trough, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices rise

  • Investors' focus has shifted to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and European Central Bank (ECB) meetings expected later in the day. Both central banks are expected to keep policy unchanged with the ECB likely to push back against expectations for a rate hike next year.

    • Market participants also await the US Federal Reserve policy meeting on Nov. 3.

  • US Fed officials face a ticking clock in their ability to ignore high inflation and are now navigating between their own senses of patience and risk, and a US economy stymied by tangled supply chains, slow hiring and strong consumer demand.

    • Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion.

  • Central banks reducing emergency stimulus too quickly and further supply chain disruption are among the top risks to the world economy next year as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, according to economists in a global Reuters poll.

    • Global demand for gold fell in the third quarter to its lowest since the last quarter of 2020 as financial investors sold the metal.

    • Spot silver was steady at $24.04 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,012.13 and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,971.19.

US bond yields Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms as US bond yields weaken; focus on ECB, BOJ meetings

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories