Brent oil to test $82.52, bears in control

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $82.52 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $80.48.

A five-wave cycle from $70.42 has completed, as indicated by its wave structure and the deep fall from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70.

A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $78.56-$80.48, which engulfs the bottom of the wave (4). The 23.6% retracement of $82.86 works as a support, strengthening the one at $82.52.

It is not very clear if a moderate bounce could be triggered by these supports.

Such a bounce may be weak, probably limited to $83.76 if it occurs.

On the daily chart, the resistance zone of $86.74-85.17 finally acted on the shaky market. The bearish divergence on the daily RSI has not been fully discounted. It suggests a further fall.

A projection analysis reveals a target zone of $77.96-$81.57, which overlaps a bit with the one on the hourly chart.

