Brent oil to test $82.52, bears in control

A...
Reuters 28 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $82.52 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $80.48.

A five-wave cycle from $70.42 has completed, as indicated by its wave structure and the deep fall from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70.

A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $78.56-$80.48, which engulfs the bottom of the wave (4). The 23.6% retracement of $82.86 works as a support, strengthening the one at $82.52.

It is not very clear if a moderate bounce could be triggered by these supports.

Such a bounce may be weak, probably limited to $83.76 if it occurs.

On the daily chart, the resistance zone of $86.74-85.17 finally acted on the shaky market. The bearish divergence on the daily RSI has not been fully discounted. It suggests a further fall.

A projection analysis reveals a target zone of $77.96-$81.57, which overlaps a bit with the one on the hourly chart.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

