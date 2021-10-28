ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -1.5 (-0.03%)
BR30 20,529 Decreased By ▼ -92.9 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,838 Decreased By ▼ -13.17 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.69 (-0.14%)
Indian shares edge lower as metals drag; Indusind Bank surges 6%

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by metals stocks on the back of sharp declines in global prices, while private lender IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 6% on strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% each to 18,147 and 60,955.71, respectively, by 0356 GMT.

Copper and aluminium prices hit multi-month lows on easing supply concerns, pulling down the Nifty metals index 1.9%.

Shares of Indusind Bank rose as much as 6% on strong September quarter profit and improving growth prospects.

India's Adani Ports fell as much as 3.7% after it abandoned its plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar, weeks after applying for a US licence for the project, saying it believed it did not violate sanctions.

