FBR inks MoU on data sharing with BoR & Estate, KP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved another important milestone by signing an agreement (MoU) for data sharing with Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the FBR Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The agreement would build further on FBR’s vision to improve efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system, and to promote digital integration.

Under this agreement, the two organizations will share specified digital data, including data about land/property ownership and agricultural income, which will help both organizations to improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains.

The agreement was signed by the Senior Member, Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Shah and the Member IT, FBR Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Tunio in a simple ceremony at FBR, attended by Member (FATE) FBR, Chief (FATE)/Director Media FBR, Chief IT (BDT) and other officers of the two organisations.

The agreement also envisages to develop integrated IT based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in future. FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in the tax collection system. For this purpose, several agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021