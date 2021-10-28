ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FBR inks MoU on data sharing with BoR & Estate, KP

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved another important milestone by signing an agreement (MoU) for data sharing with Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the FBR Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The agreement would build further on FBR’s vision to improve efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system, and to promote digital integration.

Under this agreement, the two organizations will share specified digital data, including data about land/property ownership and agricultural income, which will help both organizations to improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains.

The agreement was signed by the Senior Member, Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Shah and the Member IT, FBR Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Tunio in a simple ceremony at FBR, attended by Member (FATE) FBR, Chief (FATE)/Director Media FBR, Chief IT (BDT) and other officers of the two organisations.

The agreement also envisages to develop integrated IT based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in future. FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in the tax collection system. For this purpose, several agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR tax collection Zafar Shah Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Tunio

Comments

Comments are closed.

FBR inks MoU on data sharing with BoR & Estate, KP

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories