Oct 28, 2021
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A team that can win

“A truly joyous occasion, the second one in less than four days…” “I told you to give time to The ...
Anjum Ibrahim 28 Oct 2021

“A truly joyous occasion, the second one in less than four days…”

“I told you to give time to The Khan…”

“I am not referring to the increase in rail fares, wheat, ghee and petrol prices – hey I think our former very carefully selected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the proponent of ground realities, was utterly wrong when he said the International Monetary Fund is to blame for the rise in prices not The Khan…”

“Maybe he was being sarcastic?”

“Maybe, but I reckon performance is directly linked to the capability of the Selectors…”

“You being facetious?”

“What do you mean?”

“No one who is selected, by whichever power that be – and the list of the power that be is rather long, I mean Zardari sahib selected Gilani, the one who misplaced the necklace of the Turkish President’s wife, followed by Raja Parvez Ashraf commonly known as Raja Rental, then we had Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the man who continues to owe fealty to someone who has never won an election yet…”

“What about the selections by other powers?”

“That reminds me I want to thank The Khan – I mean after three years he has delivered a cricket team that can win and need I add its superb win against The Absconders won our hearts and minds, and yes I am referring to the win against New Zealand…”

“You need to revisit the epithet of absconders for the New Zealand team – I mean The Rotund has spent the last three years with the same papers in front of him claiming that the absconders are Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz…”

“Right, but they are still in the country – they didn’t run away.”

“Hmmm, what did you think of the face saving – and I am referring to the timing of the effectivity of the notification.”

“I don’t understand – face saving is not about throwing a tantrum and ripping the page up while the other side remains poker faced…”

“Poker is not a game played in the Islamic Republic…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Imran Khan Raja Parvez Ashraf

