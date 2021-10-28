Progress of 19 Karachi mega projects reviewed

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewed progress of 19 schemes launched under Karachi ADP mega projects of Rs14.67 billion, including six on-going schemes costing Rs7.1 billion and 13 new schemes costing Rs7.57 billion here at CM House and directed the KMC Administrator to personally monitor the execution and quality of the works.

He also directed the Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab to beautify the entry and exit points of Karachi City and remove encroachments from Sohrab Goth and beautify the vicinity.

The meeting was attended by Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, PD Karachi Package Najeeb Ahmed, Program Manager Khalid Masroor and other concerned officers.

The chief minister reviewing the progress of Rs7.1 billion mega schemes directed Administrator Karachi to beautify the underpass of the Submarine chowrangi. “It is an important underpass located in the centre of the Clifton and Defence area and it must have a good look,” he said.

The chief minister was told that a U-turn at Natha Khan Goth scheme was launched for Rs214.466 million. It has been completed by 70 percent and the remaining work is in progress. The chief minister directed to get it completed for smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting was told that reconstruction of the 12000-Road scheme was launched for Rs2 billion and it has been completed by 50 percent. The chief minister directed the Secretary Local government to visit the project and report to him about its pace and quality.

The meeting was told that he work on Rs198.8 million scheme of construction of storm water drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nullah, Shahra-e-Faisal has been completed by 85 percent but its connectivity to the Chakora Nullah has yet to be made because the housing society of Civil Aviation has refused to issue the NOC. The chief minister said that it was an important scheme to dispose of rainwater. He directed the local government secretary to talk to concerned authorities and resume work.

The meeting was informed that work on Rs1.4122 billion construction of road from Gulbaie to Y-junction, including construction of storm water drain has been completed by 88 percent. Secretary Local government raised the issue that the motor workshops have started work along the newly constructed road and they are parking of vehicles along the service lane. The chief minister directed deputy commissioner and SSP Kiamari to remove all kinds of encroachments along the road.

Another scheme which came under discussion was reconstruction of various roads and allied works at SITE Karachi costing Rs1 billion. The secretary local government told the meeting that he had personally visited the on-going proejcts and found a dire requirement of construction of storm water drains and sewerage system along some of the roads. The chief minister expressing his displeasure directed the project director to include the storm water schemes in the main schemes and start work on them.

The meeting was told that provincial government has started 13 new schemes worth Rs7.5 billion in the city. They include Rs1.1 billion construction of Shaharah-e-Noor Jehan from Abdullah College to Qalandria Chowk, Rs370 million Road from Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road including storm water drain, Rs450 million road from Gulberg Chowrangi to UBL Complex, construction of Rafiqi Shaheed Road for Rs200 million, construction of major roads from Razakabad to Sheedi Goth for Rs200 million, construction of surrounding roads of Civil Hospital for Rs261 million, construction of Chakiwara, Mehrab Khan, and Tannery roads, including storm water drains in Lyari for RS995.461 million, construction of approach roads to Lyari Expressway for Rs200 million, construction of flyover at Johar Chowrangi for Rs1.6 billion, rehabilitation of major storm water of the city for Rs1 billion, replacement of water supply and sewerage system, including installation of pumping stations for Rs800 million, construction of public park at District Central for Rs250 million and construction of a Civic Centre a Mula Fazal Auditorium Hall, Chakiwara for Rs150 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021