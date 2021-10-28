ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
SHC allows compromise decree on separate pleas

Press Release 28 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Sindh High Court has allowed a compromise decree on separate applications moved by the plaintiff Hameed Haroon and the defendant Jamshed Raza Mehmood (aka Jami) in a suit for ‘Perpetual and Mandatory Injunction and Damages’ filed by the plaintiff in 2020.

The compromise decree was duly effected on October 7, 2021, in the presence of Faisal Siddiqui, the advocate for the plaintiff, and Asad Iftikhar, the advocate for the defendant.

As per the provisions of the compromise decree, Jamshed Raza Mehmood has undertaken, through himself of through any person acting on his behalf, “not to make, circulate and/or publish any defamatory statements against the plaintiff (Hameed Haroon), including and similar to the allegations that the plaintiff is a rapist and/or has engaged in sexual assault/ violence or sexual harassment”.

It goes on to state: “The defendant (Jami) has permanently deleted his accounts on social media, including, but not limited to, Twitter and Facebook.” Should Jami reactivate and/or create the said accounts, he shall act strictly in accordance with the above-mentioned clause.

The compromise decree also states that “Hameed Haroon undertakes, through himself or through any person acting on his behalf, not to make, circulate and/or publish any defamatory statements against the defendant.”

It goes on to state that “the instant terms agreed herewith between the parties are without prejudice to their respective stance in the (present) proceedings.”

