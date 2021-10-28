Engro, Sindh govt to establish 1st hybrid renewable energy park

KARACHI: Engro Energy Limited (EEL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) and the Directorate of Alternate Energy (DAE), to establish a renewable energy park at Jhimpir, that will provide electricity to industry at Port-Qasim and Dhabeji.

Under the terms of the MoU, Engro will be responsible to build the first hybrid solar PV and wind park in the country whereas STDC and DAE will be responsible for laying the transmission network and facilitate the provision of required land for the project, respectively.

The MoU jointly spearheaded by the Government of Sindh was witnessed by Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh; Ghias Khan, President Engro Corporation; Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO Engro Energy; Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, CEO STDC and other leadership members.

The MoU was signed by Shahab Qader CEO Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), Imtiaz Ali Shah – Director DAE & Muhammad Saleem Shaikh CEO STDC.

The investment for development of this renewable hybrid wind and solar PV park in Jhimpir wind corridor, is inspired by Engro’s vision to provide economical and reliable power to the industrial cluster of Sindh.

The initiative is expected to not only reduce the electricity cost of industrial consumers but also help the Government deliver on its commitment of increasing share of RE in the energy mix to 30% by 2030.

The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah pledged complete support for this renewable energy park and stated that: “The People’s government has always strived to work on meaningful projects that benefit the common people and the industry. Our robust energy-focused plans, including this RE Park venture is expected to deliver tremendous socio-economic benefits by elevating the stature of the Sindh Province as the industrial & renewable energy hub of Pakistan.”

Sindh’s Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh appreciated Engro’s trust in the efforts of the Government of Sindh for creating a business-friendly environment and said that: “We are striving to turn Sindh into an energy-abundant province using our indigenous and natural resources. Our success with the Thar Coal project is in line with BB Shaheed’s vision and now the Government of Sindh is focused on developing its renewable energy resources to provide low-cost energy to our industries.”

Speaking on the occasion, President of Engro Corporation Ghias Khan expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Government for its generous support and highlighted the benefits of the project, stating that; “Engro has always maintained that we aim to solve some of the most pressing issues of Pakistan and our communities. The construction of this renewable energy park is testament to this vision which will bring up to 20% reduction in electricity cost of industrial consumers, stimulate industrial growth in the country and increase the competitiveness of local industries in international markets.”

The CEO of Engro Energy Limited Ahsan Zafar Syed discussed the tremendous potential of this project and said: “In the first phase of the project Engro plans to provide up to 400MW of electricity by early 2024 with the potential to increase this generation to 1GW by end of 2029. The 1.2 billion units of Renewable based electricity, generated in this strategic-facility during the first phase will enable import-substitution worth PKR 13 billion per annum. It will also make major contributions towards environmental sustainability, by reducing the CO2 emissions by around 400+ Kilo Tons per annum, which is equivalent to planting 20 million trees.” He also appreciated the efforts of Mr. Muhammad Saleem Shaikh CEO STDC and his team for their continuous cooperation to move the project on fast track.”

