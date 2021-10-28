PTI MNA detained and released after brawl with senior judge

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, on Wednesday, arrested and released Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) MNA Akram Cheema after he exchanged harsh words with Justice Qazi Faez Isa – a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Sources said that Justice Isa witnessed a vehicle parked on a roundabout on the Constitution Avenue outside the Parliament House, which later turned out to be the vehicle of MNA Cheema of the ruling PTI.

They said that Justice Isa inquired the parliamentarian about the number-plate of his vehicle, which led to exchange of harsh words between them, adding Justice Isa took picture of the vehicle and also informed the police deployed outside the Parliament House.

They said that the police reached the spot and briefly arrested the MNA and also shifted his vehicle to the police station.

Talking to reporters, the MNA said that police arrested him in the presence of Justice Isa’s staff, adding the police had no fault at all.

He claimed that the staff of Justice Isa remained present at the site till the police arrested him, adding they also took a picture of the police officer who arrested him.

The MNA said that he has submitted an application before the National Assembly speaker and it will be discussed in concerned committee.

The MNA said that CCTV cameras are already installed at the site where the incident took place and its recording will show what happened there.

To a question, he said that at the moment he could not comment whether it was a misunderstanding or not, but it does not suit a man of his stature who is the senior most judge of the country’s top court to go at a man sitting inside his vehicle on a roadside.

Meanwhile, Justice Isa reportedly said that he had not ordered the police to arrest the MNA but merely sought an investigation into the suspicious vehicle.

He said that he did not know who the person was, adding that the driver of the vehicle rushed the car into the Parliament building and used harsh words against him.

