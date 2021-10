Pakistan Tax Bar Association announces election results

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association has announced results for election (2021-23) held at Sialkot.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Tax Bar Association, Rana Munir Hussain has been elected as President (Lahore).

Senior Vice Presidents include: Anwar Kashif Mumtaz (Karachi); Fahad Hashmi (Balochistan); Fraz Fazal Sheikh (Rawalpindi); Khalid Mahmood (Karachi); Mian Muhammad Raft (Okara); Muhammad Azam (Peshawar); Muhammad Arshad Qureshi (Central Sindh), and Syed Mazhar Hussain Rizvi (Faisalabad).

According to the results, Vice Presidents include: Arshad Hassan Memon (Hyderabad); Abdul Qayyum (Sialkot); Anwar Ali Janvari (Larkana); Amir Shahzad (Lahore); Abid Hafeez Abid (Gujranwala); Mansoorul Haq (Bahawalnagar); Fateh Khan Meo (Rahimyar Khan); Ishfaq Ahmad Razi (Gujrat); Naik Muhammad Malik (Mianwali); Tahir Mahmood Butt (Lahore); Syed Zafar Ahmad (Karachi); Shahbaz Qadir (Lahore); Sh Muhammad Sajjad (Sahiwal), and Umer Ashraf (Sargodha).

As per the results Ch Qamar Uz Zaman (General Secretary), Ghulam Rabbani (Joint Secretary), Shakeel A Khan (Information Secretary), and Rana Kashif Walayat (Treasurer) elected.

